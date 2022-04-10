DJ Cuppy Officially Welcomes Mr Eazi to Otedola Family

London-based Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has congratulated Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, known better as Mr Eazi, after the latter proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Both Florence and Temi are daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Temi had earlier shared the moments Mr Eazi proposed in a video clip shared on Sunday on her Twitter handle without a caption, according to The Punch report.

Reacting to the engagement on Sunday, Cuppy, who is studying for her second Master’s degree programme at Oxford University, thanked Mr Eazi for “bringing such joy to our family”.

She wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, “Today is one of the HAPPIEST days of my life… Thank you @MrEazi for bringing such joy to our family! 👰🏽‍♀️💍🤵🏾

“Oya what is the hashtag for the wedding? Congratulations to my favourite couple on their engagement!

In another tweet, she said, “I’m so happy that my lil sister @TemiOtedola 👰🏽‍♀️ has found her personal person! Yo @MrEazi 🤵🏾I’ve always wanted an older brother, WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!