REDTV Supports Young Movie Makers, Empowering Creative Talent
REDTV, United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, continues to lend its support to the creative industry and empower young film producers in Africa.
REDTV has been producing award winning content like The Men’s Club for over five years, bringing the best of Africa to the world. One of the main objectives of the network is to develop new talent and help provide avenues for young entrepreneurs in the business of film, to grow. This month, they will be supporting the upcoming inaugural edition of The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) organised by The film Rats Club.
The festival explores the works of young film writers, producers and directors working under the aegis of the Film Rats Club. As part of the events, the organisers have put together a Film/Tech session where creative leaders will brainstorm on the film industry in Africa and how the narrative can be improved to make room for more players and participants.
The Executive Producer, REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke on REDTV’s passion to support the creative industry in Africa, explained that the lifestyle channel is focused on empowering talented creatives on the African continent and to showcase what they have to the world.
“More than ever before, we at UBA and REDTV are conscious of the enormous potential that exists within the creative industry on the African continent and we are keen to give more life to this. Some of these talents really do not have much access to funding and networks and we want to provide opportunities for them to keep improving. It is with the hope that the creative industry will one day soon, grow as big as the Fintech’s who are presently dominating the digital space with incredible innovations. It is indeed a new world and every young African talent deserves to play their role and contribute to the development of the continent.” Atta said.
“The future of film in Africa is changing at a fast and positive pace and we are glad to be part of the conversation. Festivals like the Film Rats Club organised by young talents form part of the changing narrative.’ Atta concluded.
Also speaking, the Creative Director of REDTV, Obinna Okerekeocha, pointed out that with REDTV hits such as its first feature film, Unintentional; The Men’s Club; Assistant Madams and other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique, award-winning REDTV will continue to develop quality content that showcase top talent in the African film industry.
“REDTV is in this for the long haul. We have a lot more planned for our viewers. We will be working on more content in different languages to show the diversity of the African continent. It’s a great time for content developers and it can only keep getting better” Okerekeocha said.
REDTV is a fast-paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly powered by the United Bank for Africa, the network aims to entertain and inform audiences through rich and engaging content that feature the very best of Africa focused on fashion, news, music, sports, drama, travel and much more.
REDTV collaborates with the most talented visionaries and creative minds who dare to believe in a New Africa, putting together content that reflect its vision.
I Don’t Want to Die, Teni Explains Reason Behind Her Weight Loss
Teni posted a video on Twitter flaunting her transformation and mouthing musical lyrics that explained why she had to shed weight.
“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die,” she said. In order to encourage people who might want to go on the same journey, she said looking at her should be enough. “If you need inspiration, you’re looking right here…look at me,” the singer said.
Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.
“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.
This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for their weight loss journey.
Earlier this year, Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, chastised an Instagram user for claiming that she had previously admitted to having weight loss surgery.
I Need a Man on My Bed, Nollywood Actress Cries Out
Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal has revealed her resolution for the New Year.
In an Instagram post, the curvy film star, who just celebrated her birthday, vowed to get a partner this year.
Moyo wants to share her bed with her dream man, as she is officially ‘entering the streets’ this year.
Although she has never been married, Moyo said she has always lived like a married woman.
Now in her 30+ years, Moyo explained that if the period she has shared a bed with any man is summed up in months, it would be only four.
Moyo further argued that most girls in their 20s have shared their beds with men for an average period of three years.
She said: “Officially entering the streets this year (in @bobrisky222 voice good girl no Dey pay)…
“You see even though ayam not married or has never been married… I have lived my entire life as a married woman (the people who get it get it)…
“If I told you that as a lady who has spent 3 something years on this earth I have only shared a bed as much as the total of 4 months (this is only 4months because I want to cover all bases and leave spare weeks oooh) with another human being would you believe me?
“(Some 21 year olds already have like a total of 3years in their record).
She added: “Anyways that is a NEW YEAR resolution I intend to keep… no more sleeping alone starting from next week… apparently it is not a sin.. sooo-Ps We are OUTSIDE. NOT YET sha but sooon..”
In another post, where she shared bikini photos, the Badagry-born movie star promised her online family that she’ll start covering her body when she turns 40.
She stated: “Don’t worry fam…I will start wearing clothes when I hit the **BIG 40** please don’t go and be zooming nonsense there oooh. But are you feeling the Capricorn Energy or it is not strong enough just yet?
“Wait is it 1 or 2? Because at this point, it’s like I don’t know how to choose pic again oooh, I am not even posting again let me go and eat my rice and chicken.”
I Appreciate Your Apology, Alexx Ekubo Replies Ex-Fiancée
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to the public apology by his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, over the breakup of their engagement.
Acholonu who got engaged to Ekubo in May 2021, suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding in August of the same year.
However, the model made a U-turn on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to tender a public apology to her estranged lover, as she begged for a reconciliation.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up
She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”
Responding to the apology, Ekubo took to the comment section to appreciate Acholonu for the apology as he also called on God’s blessings.
The actor wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all.”
In her break-up announcement in August 2021, Acholonu had written on her Instagram page, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.
Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, the model maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”
But with her U-turn apology, the model had decided to give their relationship another chance.
Following Ekubo’s reaction to the apology, however, fans had hailed the actor for his move, while others begged him to accept her back.
