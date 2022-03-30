Headline
Dele Momodu Commiserates with Victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack, Urges FG to step Up Security
By Eric Elezuo
Veteran journalist and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Dele Momodu, has extended his heartfelt commiserations to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack by terrorists on Monday night.
In a statement signed by the media entrepreneur, and made available to The Boss, Momodu noted that the event was unfortunate, adding that it was one attack too many.
He called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to step up efforts in maintaining security, and ensure safety of Nigerians as constant attacks are getting out of hand.
“I am totally saddened at the level of attacks Nigerians suffered in the hands on terrorists on Monday night while traveling through train from Abuja to Kaduna. The incident is unfortunate and unacceptable.
“I therefore, commiserate with all who suffered injuries in the attack, and wish them quick recovery. My heartfelt condolences at the same time go to the families of those who lost their loved ones. May God comfort and grant them the grace to bear the irreparable loss.
“At this time in the history of our country, there are most things that should have been taken care of to stem the tide of banditry and terrorism, insecurity and violence and other attendant crimes. I therefore, call on the government of Nigeria to put on their thinking cap, and ensure that security is enjoyed by the citizens. This loss of lives is avoidable, and a total waste.
Momodu is seeking to fly the flag of the PDP as the race to the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.
Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.
Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.
Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.
The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.
The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
