Dele Momodu Commiserates with Victims of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack, Urges FG to step Up Security

By Eric Elezuo

Veteran journalist and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aare Dele Momodu, has extended his heartfelt commiserations to the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack by terrorists on Monday night.

In a statement signed by the media entrepreneur, and made available to The Boss, Momodu noted that the event was unfortunate, adding that it was one attack too many.

He called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to step up efforts in maintaining security, and ensure safety of Nigerians as constant attacks are getting out of hand.

“I am totally saddened at the level of attacks Nigerians suffered in the hands on terrorists on Monday night while traveling through train from Abuja to Kaduna. The incident is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“I therefore, commiserate with all who suffered injuries in the attack, and wish them quick recovery. My heartfelt condolences at the same time go to the families of those who lost their loved ones. May God comfort and grant them the grace to bear the irreparable loss.

“At this time in the history of our country, there are most things that should have been taken care of to stem the tide of banditry and terrorism, insecurity and violence and other attendant crimes. I therefore, call on the government of Nigeria to put on their thinking cap, and ensure that security is enjoyed by the citizens. This loss of lives is avoidable, and a total waste.

Momodu is seeking to fly the flag of the PDP as the race to the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum.