Breaking: Tinubu Cancels Birthday Celebrations Over Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

By Eric Elezuo

A former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has cancelled his 70th birthday celebrations in respect if victims of the terrorist attack in Kaduna bound train, which took off from Abuja.

Tinubu made the declaration when he arrived the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, venue of the birthday activities.

“I cannot be holding a birthday celebration when Nigerians have been killed in a terrorist attack. The birthday celebrations marking my 70th anniversary are hereby cancelled,” the APC national leader said.

His pronouncement led to the dismissal of guests from the event venue.