Headline
Makinde, Fayose, Laud Northern Group for Buying EOI, Nomination Forms for Wike
By Eric Elezuo
The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose have thanked all who contributed their resources to purchase the Expression of Interest and presidential nomination forms for the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.
Makinde maintained that Nigeria at this point needs a leader that is energetic and not people that are tired and lack the direction to salvage the country.
On his part, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, commended the group and friends of Wike for their kind gesture and declared that, “Nigeria is at the verge of return to new Nigeria.”
Recall that the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him on Tuesday to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Senator Sulieman Nazif, who presented the forms to Wike on behalf of the Northern Progressives Elements, explained that they decided to pool their resources together to purchase the forms because of their belief in the governor’s love for the country.
Responding through a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to journalists, Wike said it was time to save the country from the lies of the APC-led Federal Government that is completely bereft of governance while emphasising that Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election.
“They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep,” he stated.
Wike pointed to how the APC has failed in addressing economy concerns of Nigerians. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria boasts of how much it is spending to boost agriculture without visible impact and availability of food.
Headline
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku, Returns to Nigeria
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the United Kingdom.
Paul Ibe, Atiku’s media adviser, confirmed his arrival on Friday.
Ibe said Abubakar returned on Thursday night.
Atiku travelled to London where he met with officials of the UK government.
The former Vice President attended the meeting alongside former senate president, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, among others.
The campaign council had earlier announced that Atiku was in the UK at the invitation of the British government. as a leading candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.
Headline
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
All flights across the United States of America have been grounded due to a system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a Notice to Airmen
According to the NOTAMs, the impact on flights is likely to be global.
Also, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an outage related to NOTAMs, which are essential notices & directives for flight crew, all personnel concerned with flight operations, ATC etc, is the issue
The FAA noted that there is no estimated time of restoration and that flights will be unable to resume until resolved.
With the development, the US FAA has ordered all airlines to suspend domestic flight departures until 9am ET.
The body noted that the suspension was to “Allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information” — no word yet on any similar blanket suspensions on international flights waiting to depart to US from abroad.
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
