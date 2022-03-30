Makinde, Fayose, Laud Northern Group for Buying EOI, Nomination Forms for Wike

By Eric Elezuo

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose have thanked all who contributed their resources to purchase the Expression of Interest and presidential nomination forms for the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Makinde maintained that Nigeria at this point needs a leader that is energetic and not people that are tired and lack the direction to salvage the country.

On his part, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, commended the group and friends of Wike for their kind gesture and declared that, “Nigeria is at the verge of return to new Nigeria.”

Recall that the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him on Tuesday to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Senator Sulieman Nazif, who presented the forms to Wike on behalf of the Northern Progressives Elements, explained that they decided to pool their resources together to purchase the forms because of their belief in the governor’s love for the country.

Responding through a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to journalists, Wike said it was time to save the country from the lies of the APC-led Federal Government that is completely bereft of governance while emphasising that Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said ‘no, it will never work.’ And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep,” he stated.

Wike pointed to how the APC has failed in addressing economy concerns of Nigerians. According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria boasts of how much it is spending to boost agriculture without visible impact and availability of food.