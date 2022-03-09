Sunday Igboho Praises Dele Momodu for Visiting Him in Cotonou Prison

By Eric Elezuo

Yoruba Nation campaigner, Chief Sunday Igboho Adeyemo, who was recently released by the Beninese authority from incarceration in Cotonou prison, has narrated how frontline presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, paid him a surprise visit while in custody.

According to Opera News, the activist confided in a few friends to break the news of the visitation that he was so happy because the celebrated journalist ‘risked everything’ to visit him in prison, adding that it was a feat even the high and mighty and society big wigs were afraid to speak up for him, not to talk of visiting him.

Narrating his experience with the Ovation chairman, Igboho said Momodu gave him hope, prayed for him and assured him that God’s intervention will soon manifest.

“I was very surprised that Chief Momodu could do this when many big people were even afraid to speak up for me… He prayed for me and told me to be calm and await God’s intervention… He said all he wants is peace and that he will reach out to every part of Nigeria…”

Igboho was arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou while attempting to travel to Germany weeks after the Nigerian government declared him wanted. This was after his house, located in Soka, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State was invaded around 1:00 a.m. by men of the SSS operatives. His vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, and some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were reportedly destroyed.