ASUU Strike: Students Protest, Barricade Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Carpet FG
Motorists and commuters were stranded along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday when some students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, South-West zone, protested against the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike and the fuel scarcity in the country.
The protesters, who blocked both sides of the expressway around the Car Park C, Mowe, Ogun State, carried placards with various inscriptions and sang solidarity songs.
The activities of the protesters grounded traffic with many travellers trapped in the gridlock.
The NANS Chairman in Ogun State, Kehinde Simeon, who spoke on behalf of the students, said the association was giving the Federal Government seven working days to address the ASUU strike and the fuel scarcity.
Simeon threatened that if the government failed to address the issues before the expiration of the ultimatum, students would block all major roads in the South-West.
Speaking with one of our correspondents, the student leader noted that the association believed that the fuel scarcity was created by the Federal Government to hike the price of fuel.
He said, “One of the issues is the ongoing fuel scarcity which we perceive to be a kind of artificial scarcity which the Federal Government is trying to use to depict people’s opinion and look for a way to further hike the fuel price.
“We believe that they are using this to test run and if we keep silent in the face of such oppression and we do not speak out in the interest of teeming Nigerian students because we are the ones at the receiving end, and the masses by extension, it is going to be an aberration.
“The second reason is the incessant ASUU strike. We see that the Federal Government has decided not to do the needful. A senator would be going home with an average of N100m monthly and people in the teaching line who helped these people in actualising their dreams could not even boast of N200,000 monthly and they expect us to sit down, cross our legs and watch all this?
“They should listen to the lecturers, do the needful, go back to the negotiation table and come back with something meaningful.”
Speaking on why the protest was brought to the expressway, Simeon said it was to send a signal to the Federal Government since the road is a federal road.
Reading a statement jointly signed by the association’s South-West chairmen at the protest ground, Simeon said, “Unfortunately, at the height of these crises, the President, in his usual manner of leaving the country at the needed time, jetted out to London for medical check-up; another exposure of the unreasonable, lackadaisical and shameful personality of the Nigerian ruling class.
“We will only be charging the Nigerian people, most particularly the working class under the Nigerian Labour Congress. to come to their historical role in ensuring this nonsense is stopped.”
The Punch
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.
The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.
The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.
He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.
Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.
“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.
“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
