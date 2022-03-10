Connect with us

News

Tambuwal Assures Sokoto Residents of Flushing Out Bandits, Informants

Published

10 months ago

on

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday, assures residents across the state that his administration will spare no efforts in flushing out bandits and their informants from the state.

This as he also warned marauders and their collaborators to stay clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law once apprehended.

Tambuwal gave the assurance after cutting short an official trip midnight Tuesday to address the reported influx of suspected bandits and their informants into the village of Sabon Garin Liman in Wurno local government area of the state.

A statement by his spokesman, Muhammad Bello, quoted the governor as saying that his administration, with the assistance of security agencies and the Federal Government, will not allow criminals to roll back the gains being made to stem the tide of their nefarious activities.

He said the state government was not unaware “of what is happening in this village, where bandits, both from within and outside the country are taking refuge.”

“I was out of the state. I left Sokoto yesterday. I had to come back by 1 am last night because of certain information that I received that are very worrisome and of concern, that has to do with happenings around here and Gundumi forest (in Zamfara state).

“We know that there are informants in this village and they collaborate with bandits. We are going to flush them out and make sure that the law takes its course on them,” he assured.

He appealed to the law-abiding people in the community to collaborate with the village head, other leaders, and security agencies in the state; “particularly those deployed around this area so that we can nip this in the bud and reestablish peace here and in the state in general.”

He commiserated with the people of the community “on what has been happening around here, especially the recent attacks.”

Referring to what happened in Kebbi state where bandits killed over 60 vigilante men on Sunday evening, the governor pointed out that “We don’t want such happenings. We must all work together to ensure that the progress being recorded so far is not retarded.

“We pray that God Almighty shall continue to forgive the souls of those who lost their lives; and grant complete healings to those who sustained injuries and wounds, and all of these,” he prayed.

The Punch

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman

Published

13 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.

Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.

Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.

In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.

The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.

“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.

“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.

“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”

Continue Reading

News

‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds

Published

16 hours ago

on

December 30, 2022

By

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.

The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.

The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.

He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.

“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.

“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Continue Reading

News

Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power

Published

3 days ago

on

December 28, 2022

By

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday charged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Card to remove the All Progressives Congress from power in the 2023 general elections.
Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, while saying the APC had plunged Nigeria into numerous problems without solutions, harped on the need for the electorate to vote for and ensure the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Ababakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on February 25 next year.
The PCO DG, represented by the PDP former National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Eddy Olafeso, spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during the inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign committee and campaign management committee in Ekiti State.
He condemned the leadership style of the APC and urged PDP members “to work for peace to defeat the monster called APC and its beneficiaries in the country.”
The acting Chairman, Ekiti PDP PCC, Chief Ogundipe Makanjuola, said, “What is required is the unalloyed commitment to winning the presidential election in the next two months so that the PDP can revamp the battered economy of Nigeria.”
Makanjuola, a former PDP state chairman, called on party members and supporters to go out and galvanise support for the PDP and Atiku, who he described as “incoming president.”
He told PCC and CMC members, “We have been handed a very strategic task, a very challenging assignment, but by the special grace of God, it is not insurmountable, we shall succeed.”
Other members inaugurated include former speaker, Tunji Odeyemi as secretary of the PCC and the CMC including Senator Duro Faseyi (North), Mr Dipo Anisulowo (Central) and Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka (South) with Mrs Yemisi Afolabi as secretary.
Recall that the PDP governorship candidate in the June 2022 election, Bisi Kolawole, who was appointed as chairman of the PCC had on Monday rejected the appointment, saying the membership comprised members of Social Democratic Party who worked against PDP’s success in the governorship election and would still work against the success of PDP National Assembly candidates on February 25.
The Punch

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: