Tambuwal Assures Sokoto Residents of Flushing Out Bandits, Informants
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday, assures residents across the state that his administration will spare no efforts in flushing out bandits and their informants from the state.
This as he also warned marauders and their collaborators to stay clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law once apprehended.
Tambuwal gave the assurance after cutting short an official trip midnight Tuesday to address the reported influx of suspected bandits and their informants into the village of Sabon Garin Liman in Wurno local government area of the state.
A statement by his spokesman, Muhammad Bello, quoted the governor as saying that his administration, with the assistance of security agencies and the Federal Government, will not allow criminals to roll back the gains being made to stem the tide of their nefarious activities.
He said the state government was not unaware “of what is happening in this village, where bandits, both from within and outside the country are taking refuge.”
“I was out of the state. I left Sokoto yesterday. I had to come back by 1 am last night because of certain information that I received that are very worrisome and of concern, that has to do with happenings around here and Gundumi forest (in Zamfara state).
“We know that there are informants in this village and they collaborate with bandits. We are going to flush them out and make sure that the law takes its course on them,” he assured.
He appealed to the law-abiding people in the community to collaborate with the village head, other leaders, and security agencies in the state; “particularly those deployed around this area so that we can nip this in the bud and reestablish peace here and in the state in general.”
He commiserated with the people of the community “on what has been happening around here, especially the recent attacks.”
Referring to what happened in Kebbi state where bandits killed over 60 vigilante men on Sunday evening, the governor pointed out that “We don’t want such happenings. We must all work together to ensure that the progress being recorded so far is not retarded.
“We pray that God Almighty shall continue to forgive the souls of those who lost their lives; and grant complete healings to those who sustained injuries and wounds, and all of these,” he prayed.
The Punch
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has cleared the air on the party’s affiliation with Akin Osuntokun, the newly appointed Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council.
In a statement on Friday, ZLP stated that Osuntokun resigned from the party in August 2022, and was, therefore, free to associate with other parties.
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had on Tuesday announced Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as his campaign DG days after Doyin Okupe resigned from the position.
Following the appointment, there were concerns that Osuntokun remained a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State under the ZLP.
Clearing the air, Nwanyanwu, who also doubles as the ZLP presidential candidate, maintained that Osuntokun had ceased to be a member of the party.
In a statement dated December 29, 2022, Nwanyanwu stated that the party held no grudges against Osuntokun.
The statement read, “The controversy generated by the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the DG of H/E Peter OBI Campaign organization is uncalled for.
“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.
“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial Candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.
“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization. We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture.
“We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard.”
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Men of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a suspected Internet fraudster, Haruna Usman, abducted by his colleagues for withholding proceeds of their crime.
The kidnapped fraudster reportedly released N2,200,000 to other members of his syndicate out of the N26,437,950 allegedly obtained from a victim in the state.
The sum taken by the suspect represents 91.7 per cent of the total sum.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday, said the four suspected Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, were arrested on Monday.
He said the suspects; Agbe Simeon, Messiah Nicky, Oladapo Dolapo and Yetunde Shonola, were arrested at Orile Imo village, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The PPRO said their arrest followed a tip-off received by the Police at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters that Usman was abducted last Thursday.
Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Owode-Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilised his men and stormed the area, where four of the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an Internet fraud syndicate, and they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known out of the sum of N26,437,950, but the victim only gave the sum of N2,200,000 to his colleagues, claiming that the money had not been paid completely by their client.
“This infuriated his colleagues, who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile-Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, December 22, 2022, with the threat to kill him if he refused to give them their complete share.
“But while they were there, information got to the police, who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four of the abductors, while others escaped.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspects be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.
