Man on a Mission: The Homecoming that Shook the World
By Eric Elezuo
When one talks about the audacious approach to situations, there is one man who fits the description perfectly well. He is the indefatigable Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group, a seasoned journalist and world class philanthropist whose impact is felt across the length and breadth of Nigeria, and the global world. He is Aare Dele Momodu, a frontline presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and whose sole intention, as he has said in many fora is to be the President of Nigeria.
Flagging off what bookmakers have termed mother of all consultation tours towards realising a lifelong desire of bringing succour to the Nigerian public as its president, Momodu undertook an audacious journey down to his roots of Ugba Village in Ihiebve Community, Onwa East Local Government Area of Edo State, where a grandiose homecoming reception, like never before, was accorded him and his entourage.
Killing two birds with one stone, Momodu, who could not hide his emotions at the naked show of love and acceptance from his people on his return 49 years after his father, Jacob Obo Momodu, a notable son of the community died and was buried in far away Ile-Ife, Osun State, made his intentions of running for the presidency of the Presidency of Nigeria.
On the day, the ancient community of Ihievbe, in Owan East Local Government of Edo State was on lockdown as the tumultuous crowd that stepped out to receive the illustrious son, who had traversed through time and space, thick and thin to conquer his field of endeavour, was excited to just catch a glimpse of their own.
Accompanied by his beautiful wife, Mobolaji, and a host of entourage, Momodu made a stop over at the home of Senator Yisa Buraimah, who facilitated the homecoming, where he was reunited with his age mates, the Umalame Age Grade, as a prelude to his total acceptance back to the community and among his kindred.
Speaking on behalf of the age grade, while receiving Momodu into their fold, the chairman of the age group, Yesuf Tijani, announced that the worthy entrepreneur and accomplished journalist was well accepted, promising him all the privileges and rights of membership. He said the group was proud to have a man of his calibre as their member.
He was thereafter initiated and robed in the attire of the age grade to the admiration of all present.
In his remarks, the host, Senator Buraimoh, who doubles as the Seriki Musulumi of the community, confirmed and described the homecoming of Momodu as a symbol of the prayers said for the sons and daughters of the community in the Diaspora to come home.
Responding, an emotional Momodu, who was practically overwhelmed by the show of love and massive reception giving to him by his people, thanked members of the community, and his age group members in particular, saying he had wished his father was alive to witness the joy of the day
“As you can see, I am not a lost child. See the way I returned home triumphant. I cried at this, and I know I will still cry. And again, I wished my father was alive to see this day,” Momodu said.
The homecoming train thereafter moved to Momodu’s place of birth, Ugba village, followed by a retinue of admirers, where another unprecedented number of persons were waiting to catch a glimpse of the accomplished presidential hopeful.
Welcoming him, the village head, Mr. Rufus Aigbevbole noted that it was a rare privilege to have the person of Momodu’s status to come from the village. He informed that though it had been easy for Momodu to come home all these while, he was given a native name Ovbare by his grandfather, which means ‘coming home is worth it’, stressing that the name has been fulfilled by the actions of the day.
Expressing their profound gratitude at reuniting with their son, the villages showered gifts on Momodu including yams, plantains and livestock.
At the palace of the Paramount ruler of the community, where Momodu paid homage, he was honoured with a chieftaincy title as the haihai if the community.
In his speech, Momodu recounted his journey of 62 years, declaring that by the time the 50th anniversary of his father’s death is celebrated, he would have been the president, commander in chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.
“I don’t want to be a senator; I don’t want to be a minister – I’m not interested. All I want to be is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.
The homecoming was graced by notable citizens of the community and the rank and file of the PDP in the senatorial zone.
Momodu, who first declared his Intention to be president shortly after joining the PDP insisted that he remained the most qualified among those aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.
He noted that his presidential ambition is a function of the fact that though he had never been an elected official, he has a private individual interacted with the high and mighty of the world including presidents, opinion leaders and eminent personalities across the globe.
“I reached out to many without being a president. Now, I can actualise much more when I occupy the position,” he said.
OBASEKI RECEIVES MOMODU, PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT
The train, in full force, moved to Benin, the Edo State capital, berthing at the Dennis Osadebe office of the number citizen of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who pledged his support for the presidential aspirations of Aare Dele Momodu, saying that though the road may be tough, he will surely surmount all obstacles.
He described Dele Momodu as a household name in Nigeria, who needs no introduction in entrepreneurship and quality, and harped on the fact that administrative or political genealogy is not and should not be the prerequisite for running for government offices, but competence and service delivery, asking “how do we transist this country from what it is to what it should be”.
Obaseki frowned at those he called apostles of the old order, who know nothing about the new, stressing that the world is changing, and Nigeria must change alongside.
He applauded Momodu for taking up the challenge to contest, adding that time has passed when everyone sits in the comfort of his house and ‘comment and lament’ without doing anything.
“I want to congratulate you as it is not only those who have amassed so much wealth or has been in the corridors of power have the prerequisite to contest. You have given me joy. I am your governor and your leader, so I have no choice but to support you. If I don’t, how do I expect other people to support you. You are our own product…many more of us will come. And it will only help us towards producing an Edo president,” he said.
Earlier, Aare Momodu had outlined his desire to return to his roots and run for the presidency as major reasons he visited, stating that he is better qualified that anyone who has so far thrown his hat in the ring for the same purpose.
Also speaking while responding to questions from reporters, Momodu expressed confidence that he is picking the presidential ticket, and nothing other than the ticket is his plan A and B.
He noted that he is not a ‘serial contester’ and advised those who he said has been contesting in the last 30 years to take a break.
OBA OF BENIN GIVES HIS BLESSINGS, ADVISES UNITY OF THE NATION
As part of the consultation and familiarisation tours, Momodu paid a courtesy call on the paramount ruler of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, in his palace.
Receiving the presidential hopeful and his entourage, the revered Oba pledged the peace and mercy of God on all Nigerians as they find unity, saying the right person to lead the country is that person that will unify her.
Earlier in his address, the Chairman of Ovation Media Group and seasoned philanthropist, has intimated the Oba of his intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria come 2023, saying that it is imperative that someone, who has the interest of the nation at heart; someone who has traversed the length and breadth of the country should be given the opportunity to lead the nation.
“The nation has been in long search for unity, and needs the one person that has made friends across the nation and beyond to be the unifying factor. I have decided not to comment from the sideline but join the fray to rescue our dear country as president. Unity is what this nation lacks most, and I am that person that came bring about the unity with your support,” Momodu told the Oba.
In his response, which was accompanied with prayers for the presidential aspirant and his entourage, the Oba said that the country’s challenge is lack of unity, coupled with human trafficking, noting that Nigeria needs the person that could be bring these scourges to an end. He agreed that these can happen if Nigerians all agree to work together as one entity. And as a result, needs someone who would lead the people to such agreement.
While acknowledging that Nigeria is not the only country battling with several issues, noted however that a worthy leader will see to functional of the country’s diversity. He promised however, that the traditional institution will do everything within its powers to reduce the challenges of disunity if not completely eradicated.
He further hailed Aare Momodu for his dexterity in managing the Ovation brand for an upward of 26 years, noting that both the brand and Dele Momodu has gained worldwide recognition, without any form of drop in its content and standard.
Chief Momodu is one of the few Nigerians, who have traveled the length and breadth of the world in search of both greener pastures and propagating the beauty and image of Nigeria, and this is one attribute the celebrity journalist says speak for him in his quest to effect Nigerians more positively from the exalted seat of Mr. President.
Momodu has used his years of profitable travels to sharpen his knowledge of world peace and how to bring about the dividends of democracy without rancour, adding that none of the aspirants as it stands, can be more qualified that he is. He disclosed that his engagements with world leaders, leaders of thoughts, opinion molders and industry bigwigs put him at a vantage position to bring speedy development for the country.
The Oba’s acceptance of Momodu’s visit and aspirations was portrayed as he permitted a group photograph with Momodu and some of his entourage in a rare show of magnanimity.
MOMODU MOTIVATES STUDENTS OF IGBINEDION EDUCATION CENTRE
The PDP chieftain and presidential aspirant, Momodu, made an indelible stopover at the home of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, whose family threw the doors of their homes open for aspirant, pledging total support. Momodu further paid a courtesy call at the Igbinedion Education Centre, where he inspired and motivated the students with the story of his life, career choice and while they should pay attention to their studies, informing that that his government, when he becomes the president in 2023, will not give freebies to politicians and as many that will work under him as aides or officials in other to curb wastages and rescue the country’s dwindling economy.
Responding to the questions raised by the students on curbing excessive borrowings and rescuing Nigeria’s comatose-like economy, Momodu said that his government will consciously avoid waste by doing away with politicians and hangers-on whose stock in trade and source of livelihood are just about politics, noting that there is nothing wrong with borrowing except when it is borrowed for the wrong reasons.
“I must tell you that there is nothing wrong with borrowing. The only wrong thing is not utilising the borrowed fund appropriately and for what it was meant for. This government is in the business of settling politicians with borrowed funds, thereby leaving behind matters of interest to settle.
“My government will not give freebies to politicians and government officials. We will ensure that government is about those who will do the job, and not those whose only intention is to come and eat,” Momodu emphasised.
Momodu visited the school on the invitation of the Deputy Chairman of the Igbenedion Education Centre, Mrs Cherry Igbenedion, to inspire the students on resilience and career choice.
Public opinion maintains that as at the present, Momodu remains the most acceptable aspirant gunning for the presidential seat come 2023.
Akwa-Ibom 2023: I Am The Confirmed and Authentic PDP Guber Candidate- Umo Eno
Tinubu, Naja’atu and the Damning Confessions
By Eric Elezuo
The chances of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming February 25 presidential election, continue to grow slimmer as the D-day approaches with more damning evidences of ill-health, especially tending to mental disability. The latest revelation of the former governor’s inability to run the affairs of men again is contained in a confession made by Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, a former chieftain of the party and director of the party’s presidential campaign council. Hajia Mohammed’s confessions are aftermath of the Peoples Democratic Party’s indictment of the APC candidate of massive drug and fraud related felonies.
Hajia Mohammed, a former Director in the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed said everything about the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu is motivated by money, and that explains how he was picked as the presidential flag bearer of the party.
The former director of APC PCC, whose assertive facts were made during in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show a few days ago, following an exclusive interview by The Whistler, has maintained in subsequent chats that her statements were accurate. This is even as the APC has denied her as former staff who was sacked for being a mole and incompetent, to which she replied, “Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned, but they kicked me out unfortunately because they are so silly, they are saying after my resignation, they actually kicked me out.
She alleged that Tinubu was the sole pivot through which every aspect of the party primary held in June 2022 revolved.
“This is the first time that I know that governors do not even sponsor the presidential campaign. Normally the governor sponsors the presidential campaign in his state, but this time around, it is Asiwaju that is doing it.
“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to? We are only lying to ourselves. We see these things. The truth has been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye?”
Mohammed had resigned from the campaign council and the APC, claiming that developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics, adding that her conscience would not allow her to continue in the APC PCC. Apart from the money politics, she accused the APC flag bearer of, she had also said Tinubu was too sick and possibly suffering from Alzheimer’s disease as he could not hold a teacup when she visited him in London some time ago. She said Tinubu does not have the presence of mind to be the president of Nigeria
In the resignation letter, addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, she said recent developments in the political and democratic space have made it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.
She stated that the challenges facing the country today “require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria,” adding that the problems required “the consolidated efforts of competent and patriotic leadership across every level of governance.”
Speaking to The Whistler on what informed her decision to dump the Tinubu campaign, she said that the APC presidential candidate had demonstrated clear symptoms of dementia when she visited him for a private meeting in London, stressing that if for any reason, Tinubu wins the election, he will be like an invalid as his hangers on, led by his wife, will be in charge of leadership of the country.
“Let me tell you why they are following Asiwaju. They know that he’s incapable. They know that he can’t decipher. They know that there is something seriously wrong with his brain. It is like they say in Hausa: somebody will hold the horns of a cow, and you will be milking it. So, all of these people talking all this nonsense know that he’s incapable. They know that he’s handicapped. But they also know that there’s already a cabal that they can depend on for the piece of a pie. No more, no less. And let me tell you, I have not spoken to anyone, both in or outside APC from up North, that I know that has told me or that believes Asiwaju is capable. But all they are saying is that you know we have to get something out of it—that’s all.”
She added: “Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, he slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit, whether we want it or not, this is the truth. It’s not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard of one or two people that he assisted which is good.
“But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality. He is – I said it!
“I sat with him for two hours in London, when you talk of green, he will give you an answer of red, he can’t even decipher, he has very serious dementia, I believe he has Alzheimer’s because he cannot even hold a cup of tea.
“If you remove tribal sentiment, if you remove the Lagos/Ibadan press, if Tinubu were not a Yoruba man, he will not dare contest election because they will crucify him, but people are all there to defend him because he is Yoruba, it’s egbe omo Oduduwa over everything else.
“I was in the campaign for Yola, and we had to beg them to take the mic from him, everything about Tinubu is based on lies. Imagine he is an Hausa man, will he contest elections with all these gbese on top of him? In this campaign, nobody should talk of corruption because they are corruption personified.”
Mohammed denied quitting politics, maintaining that she quitted the APC to join the Atiku Abubakar. She said “I did not say I’m quitting, people don’t read very well, I said party politics, party politics is different from quitting politics, all I’m saying is that I should not be caged to a particular party. I have God-given ability to mobilize, I cannot cage myself to APC, that is why I left the APC, but I’m still very much in politics.
She also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president was another stooge, who cares less about the country he is leading. He said Buhari was not actually in charge, but blamed a certain Tunde, who is calling the shots in the business of governance.
She said: “In the first place, Buhari does not care about anything. He had never cared. He doesn’t care about the country, nor is he really in charge. He has thrown the country to the dogs. He has a prime minister in the name of his nephew—grandnephew Tunde. Whether we want to believe it or not, Tunde is the de facto president. I know that even the service chiefs report to him. Tunde is Sabiu. Do you know him? He’s called Tunde because he was named after Tunde Idiagbon.
“Let me tell you, there are times, on a few occasions when I had cause to see the president, that I had given him in black and white some of the atrocities that are taking place in terms of corruption, theft of billions of naira. All he does is to frown and that’s the end of it. He doesn’t care. Sometimes, he tells you, ‘I don’t know’. But how do you know? How do you know if you don’t want to know? He doesn’t want to know. He doesn’t care. There was a time in early 2015 that Buhari said, when he came into office, he said, ‘I’m relying on the newspapers to guide me’. He said that. And the newspapers—a lot of them—have been consistent in speaking out. Even if the service chiefs or others don’t tell him the truth, the newspapers are there. Is he not reading the papers? Why is he not reading the papers? And there was also a time when Buhari first came in, and he locked up Sambo Dasuki for a couple of years. What was the offence of Sambo Dasuki? According to Buhari, Sambo Dasuki had spent billions of security money.”
Naja’atu also revealed how Tinubu manipulated the electoral process to clinch the APC presidential ticket:
“There is nothing like democracy in this democratic system. The whole thing is a hoax. I will tell you, for instance, what happened in their primary election. People were given ballot papers with Asiwaju written on it. That was what happened. And we saw a clip in which governors were collecting money. It’s so shameful. What a disgrace! Governors collecting money; sharing money given to them by Asiwaju. It is such a disgrace. It is the first time that I have heard or seen such. At least in this dispensation. I have been in politics for decades, I was born into politics. But this is the first time that a presidential candidate will be sponsoring governors to support him. This is what is happening. Asiwaju is synonymous with money. For God’s sake, if all it takes is money, then what else will he do when he takes over power? It’s for him to retrieve his money.
“Look, this is not even about Egbe Omo Oduduwa. Osinbajo is even more Egbe Omo Oduduwa than Tinubu. He’s a professor. He’s brilliant. He knows what he’s doing. For the few weeks that he was given this country to run, he did a great job. But the Lagos-Ibadan press villainised him. They said all sorts of things against him because Tinubu controls the strongest propaganda machine in this country, which is the Lagos–Ibadan press.
Naja’atu was unequivocal when she stated that Tinubu purchased the ticket from the governors. “There’s no doubt about that,” she said.
She said everyone backing and singing Buhari’s praises know the vegetable state he is in, but have prefer to remain mute because of selfish interest .
“The problem is this: it’s extreme selfishness. All these people that you are talking about are thinking of themselves as individuals. They are thinking of their personal interests. They don’t have the country at heart. That is why I said I have to follow my conscience because I cannot afford to continue to pretend and remain silent. In fact, to be silent is criminal. This is my position: anyone who refuses to talk when they are supposed to talk is either a hypocrite or a coward or both. So, that is why I took the position I took. These people that you are talking about, in Hausa, we say they are the plugs, from North to South. But they are an insignificant minority. And the fault of the generality of Nigerians is that they have allowed themselves to be pulled by the nose, most out of ignorance, some out of tribal or religious sentiments.
Let me tell you what our Prophet said— when they said Muslim-Muslim ticket, I stated it’s a hoax because Islam is explicit on the question of leadership. What it says is a chosen atheist is better than an unjust Muslim, which is the injunction. The first law given by God, according to the Quran, is the law which Allah put on himself. The first law was he had denied himself the right to oppress. That is the law given to God to himself. And then he went on to say that he had denied injustice within ‘my creation’. So, what are we talking about? What the hell about Muslim-Muslim? Who cares about that?
However, the APC, in denying the allegations levelled against Tinubu, called Naja’atu a political jobber, who was sacked for incompetency. Special Adviser on Public Affairs at the Tinubu Media Office, Mahmud Jega in a statement in Abuja said although Mohammed deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, “her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk”.
Jega stated, “Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.
“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.
“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test”, he stated.
He said despite his position as the clear front-runner in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business, and religious groups and associations.
“Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none. This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”
“Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.
“As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.
“Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.
“All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.
“We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.
“We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now”, Jega added.
“It’s a lie,” Naja’atu countered, adding that “You know, Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house. They met my mentor Wamako, and they spoke with a lot of people for me to ceasefire. Then, last (Monday) night, I decided that we would ceasefire. But then I saw this (APC’s PCC’s statement alleging she was sacked from the council). Asiwaju himself wanted to come to my house to plead with me—I swear to God almighty! They were already running helter-skelter—going from pole to pillar—for certain people that I respect to prevail on me to ceasefire. As of last night, I agreed to ceasefire. But when I saw their statement this morning (Tuesday), I sent it to Farouk, and I sent it to Omar Farouk. I also sent it to a few other people that were pleading with me. I told them: ‘Ceasefire gone!’ The conversation continues. Everything about them is paralysed. When did they sack me? Could they have written a backdated letter? When you base everything on lies—I swear: yesterday (Monday), I was feeling so bad as so many of them were pleading with me. It’s not good to be arrogant. We must always be humble.”
What sort of meanness is this that these people want a man who is clearly unfit to be president? Naja’atu fired at some state governors and political hangers-on, who are bent on pushing Tinubu to the presidency.
Atiku’ll Win Without G-5 Govs – PDP Campaign Council
Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the former Vice President.
They said they were confident of the PDP candidate’s victory with or without the support of the five governors who are currently not participating in the party’s electioneering.
This is even as Atiku’s men said the solidarity enjoyed by the candidate cut across party lines, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from “the ills” of the past seven and a half years should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings.
Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Director of Strategic Communication, National Election Management Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Committee, Chief Dele Momodu, said Atiku had distinguished himself from other contestants in the race to Aso Rock.
“There is no candidate today that can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming President of Nigeria. None of the candidates has his pedigree, exposure, competence, temperament, and network. He has paid his dues, having staked his life in the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria in the past 29 years. His crowning glory will come in 2023.
“I heard one of the G5 governors saying yesterday that he will announce his preferred presidential candidate in January. We hope they will announce Atiku but with or without the support of these governors, Atiku is winning the election. He will become the President of Nigeria. This is not rhetoric.
“Everyone contesting can list thousands of reasons they should be voted for but we need a man who is an expert at job creation, a unifier, a Nigerian that Nigerians can trust. Wherever he is called to share his vision, he goes there no matter how inconvenient it is. Unlike those who run away from town halls, Atiku is always available to speak about the issues. While others attack him, his focus is on the issues. We do hope these candidates will man up to debate him on issues of security, job creation, economy, sports, infrastructure, and what have you,” he said.
Similarly, a national officer of the party, Timothy Osadolor, described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Abia, Oyo, Benue, and Enugu state counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively as a band of leaders nobody took seriously anymore.
The Punch
