Connect with us

News

RATTAWU Honours Runsewe As Brand Ambassador

Published

1 year ago

on

The National President of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts and Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni has described Culture as the proverbial double edge sword that if properly harnessed can serve not only as a source of unity but can also be used as a vital tool for forging unity in diversity among all nations of the world.

Kabir Tsanni stated this when the national body of RATTAWU paid a courtesy call to National Council for Arts and Culture headquarter in Abuja.

Speaking further, Dr. Kabir Tsanni chronicled some of the achievements of the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe within the past 4 years and sought the Director General’s permission to be a brand Ambassador to the National body of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers union of Nigeria (RATTAWU).
Dr. Kabir enumerated the activities of RATTAFEST which he categorized as competitive and non-competitive event. According to him, competitive events include indigenous dance, traditional beauty pageant (Miss RATTAFEST) indigenous choral music, radio and drama presentation, traditional wrestling, TV documentation and Arts and Craft exhibition while the noncompetitive events includes street carnivals, workshops, inspirational music, solo dance, command performance, jingles and Gala night among others.

Dr. Kabir concluded by seeking for partnership with the National Council for Arts and Culture under the dynamic leadership of Otunba Segun Runsewe.
Responding the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe expressed delight in their visit which he described as an honour.

Runsewe stated that Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) should be seen as a bullet proof that makes the working relationship in any Ministry, Departments and Agencies of government very cordial.

Runsewe thanked the National President of RATTAWU, Dr. Kabir Tsanni and his team for the role they played during the just concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in Ado Ekiti last month.

Runsewe added that in the forthcoming National festival of Arts and Culture scheduled for Lagos next year, RATTAWU will be given a leading specific and visible role to play.

Runsewe in accepting the offer to become a brand Ambassador for RATTAWU and their request for partnership promised to thoroughly look into the Ratafestival.

Runsewe accepted their request for partnership with RATTAWU to host its annual media and cultural fiesta RATTAFEST.

Both parties agreed to make the forth coming RATTAFEST a huge success.
Runsewe also accepted their request to make him their brand Ambassador.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 12, 2023

By

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.

Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.

He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.

Continue Reading

Featured

2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

 

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.

Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.

The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP

Continue Reading

Featured

January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture

Published

1 day ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture

January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.

The call was made by the association’s Captain, Loye Amsat while declaring open its 11th Anniversary lecture where he noted that the rise in mental health cases was a cause for concern.
Also lending her voice to the urgent need for intervention was the guest speaker,Oluseyi Elizabeth Odudimu, a UK-based mental health expert and CEO,  Stop Mental Illness Foundation ( SMIF) who delivered a paper on the topic: “Mental Health: Non- Governmental Organisations (MHNGOs) Role in Nigeria’s Health Sector”.
According to Odudimu,  state and federal governments need to examine why there is a rise in mental health cases and take steps to reduce the incidents of the stigmatisation of mental health patients.
She noted that mental illness was like physical health challenges that can be healed with proper care.
According to her, the growing problems in the mental health sector include:inadequate mental health care facilities to meet the needs of our large population, zero budget or low investment in mental health care services, unavailability of education and relevant training materials at national and sub-national levels and failure to integrate mental healthcare to primary healthcare.
She noted that Mental Health NGOs like SMIF have played a major role in stemming the tide by providing treatment services, educational programmes for public and community mental health educators, advocacy, empowerment and promotion of equal right to treatment.
She noted that despite their best efforts, MHNGOs still face challenges such as scarcity of mental health professionals, insufficient facilities and inaccessible services, financial and resources constraints, the criminalization of attempted suicide victims and policy makers giving less priority to mental healthcare issues.
She stated further that mental healthcare can be  improved if governments and other stakeholders can work together for policy improvement, integration of mental health care to primary health care, political buy in and urgent bio psychosocial research to understand the cause, course and outcome of mental disorders in Nigeria.
Odudimu rounded off in an optimistic note when she affirmed that there are indications that things will get better in future with the signing of the Mental Health Bill into law.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: