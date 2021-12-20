News
RATTAWU Honours Runsewe As Brand Ambassador
The National President of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts and Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni has described Culture as the proverbial double edge sword that if properly harnessed can serve not only as a source of unity but can also be used as a vital tool for forging unity in diversity among all nations of the world.
Kabir Tsanni stated this when the national body of RATTAWU paid a courtesy call to National Council for Arts and Culture headquarter in Abuja.
Speaking further, Dr. Kabir Tsanni chronicled some of the achievements of the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe within the past 4 years and sought the Director General’s permission to be a brand Ambassador to the National body of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers union of Nigeria (RATTAWU).
Dr. Kabir enumerated the activities of RATTAFEST which he categorized as competitive and non-competitive event. According to him, competitive events include indigenous dance, traditional beauty pageant (Miss RATTAFEST) indigenous choral music, radio and drama presentation, traditional wrestling, TV documentation and Arts and Craft exhibition while the noncompetitive events includes street carnivals, workshops, inspirational music, solo dance, command performance, jingles and Gala night among others.
Dr. Kabir concluded by seeking for partnership with the National Council for Arts and Culture under the dynamic leadership of Otunba Segun Runsewe.
Responding the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe expressed delight in their visit which he described as an honour.
Runsewe stated that Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) should be seen as a bullet proof that makes the working relationship in any Ministry, Departments and Agencies of government very cordial.
Runsewe thanked the National President of RATTAWU, Dr. Kabir Tsanni and his team for the role they played during the just concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in Ado Ekiti last month.
Runsewe added that in the forthcoming National festival of Arts and Culture scheduled for Lagos next year, RATTAWU will be given a leading specific and visible role to play.
Runsewe in accepting the offer to become a brand Ambassador for RATTAWU and their request for partnership promised to thoroughly look into the Ratafestival.
Runsewe accepted their request for partnership with RATTAWU to host its annual media and cultural fiesta RATTAFEST.
Both parties agreed to make the forth coming RATTAFEST a huge success.
Runsewe also accepted their request to make him their brand Ambassador.
News
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.
Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.
He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Featured
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, Finally ‘Cries’ Her Way into Matrimony
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)