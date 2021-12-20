RATTAWU Honours Runsewe As Brand Ambassador

The National President of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts and Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni has described Culture as the proverbial double edge sword that if properly harnessed can serve not only as a source of unity but can also be used as a vital tool for forging unity in diversity among all nations of the world.

Kabir Tsanni stated this when the national body of RATTAWU paid a courtesy call to National Council for Arts and Culture headquarter in Abuja.

Speaking further, Dr. Kabir Tsanni chronicled some of the achievements of the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe within the past 4 years and sought the Director General’s permission to be a brand Ambassador to the National body of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers union of Nigeria (RATTAWU).

Dr. Kabir enumerated the activities of RATTAFEST which he categorized as competitive and non-competitive event. According to him, competitive events include indigenous dance, traditional beauty pageant (Miss RATTAFEST) indigenous choral music, radio and drama presentation, traditional wrestling, TV documentation and Arts and Craft exhibition while the noncompetitive events includes street carnivals, workshops, inspirational music, solo dance, command performance, jingles and Gala night among others.

Dr. Kabir concluded by seeking for partnership with the National Council for Arts and Culture under the dynamic leadership of Otunba Segun Runsewe.

Responding the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe expressed delight in their visit which he described as an honour.

Runsewe stated that Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) should be seen as a bullet proof that makes the working relationship in any Ministry, Departments and Agencies of government very cordial.

Runsewe thanked the National President of RATTAWU, Dr. Kabir Tsanni and his team for the role they played during the just concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in Ado Ekiti last month.

Runsewe added that in the forthcoming National festival of Arts and Culture scheduled for Lagos next year, RATTAWU will be given a leading specific and visible role to play.

Runsewe in accepting the offer to become a brand Ambassador for RATTAWU and their request for partnership promised to thoroughly look into the Ratafestival.

Runsewe accepted their request for partnership with RATTAWU to host its annual media and cultural fiesta RATTAFEST.

Both parties agreed to make the forth coming RATTAFEST a huge success.

Runsewe also accepted their request to make him their brand Ambassador.