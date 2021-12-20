Connect with us

News

Electoral Bill: Ozekhome Pleads with President Buhari to Give Assent

Published

1 year ago

on

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which has been transmitted to him since November 19, 2021.

The legal luminary urged the president to damn any consequences on the electoral act and make Nigerians happy by assenting the bill.

The National Assembly had on November 19 transmitted the bill to Buhari. Like every other bill, the President is expected to assent or withhold is approval within a 30-day period.

With the continued delay of the President’s approval, many had speculated that the inclusion of a mandatory direct primaries for political parties to elect their candidates for elections may not be well accepted by some individuals in the presidency.

Recall that the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress had openly rejected the contentious clause in the bill, saying that the parties should instead be given the right to choose its mode of electing their flagbearers in every election.

Reacting as the 30-day period elapses Monday, Ozekhome urged Buhari to assent the bill, saying that heavens will not fall.

The activist said this while speaking on Arise TV, Sunday.

In his words, “Mr. President, I am on my bended knees, I am bowing for you with great respect and reverence, assent to this amended electoral act sir, and Nigerians will be happy with you. I will write, I will come again on television and praise you. Damn the consequences and heavens will not fall. If they were to fall, the heavens will fall on all of us. So don’t be afraid it is surely for all of us, it is not a Bem Johnson’s or Usain’s 100m quick race of less than 10 seconds, Sir, it is a marathon race and Nigerians are watching.”

Speaking further, the lawyer also urged the National Assembly to be ruthless by overriding the President’s veto to pass the bill into an act should Buhari fail to assent by tomorrow, Monday.

According to him, the National Assembly needs to show Nigerians that they are not a “toothless bulldog that cannot bite.”

He continued, “Nigerians are still saying that the 8th assembly is the best we have had so far in terms of facing up to tyrannical act of the executives. Since the time of Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe who was the first president of the Senate, followed by Dr. Nwaifo Orizu, they should know that most Nigerians believe that the present National Assembly is not only a toothless bulldog that cannot bite, but it cannot even bark once Mr. President manifests. They should discard this obnoxious perception of them because they have a future, individual names, collective names, posterity and history writes everything we do.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant

Published

19 hours ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

 

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.

Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.

The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP

Continue Reading

Featured

January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture

January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.

The call was made by the association’s Captain, Loye Amsat while declaring open its 11th Anniversary lecture where he noted that the rise in mental health cases was a cause for concern.
Also lending her voice to the urgent need for intervention was the guest speaker,Oluseyi Elizabeth Odudimu, a UK-based mental health expert and CEO,  Stop Mental Illness Foundation ( SMIF) who delivered a paper on the topic: “Mental Health: Non- Governmental Organisations (MHNGOs) Role in Nigeria’s Health Sector”.
According to Odudimu,  state and federal governments need to examine why there is a rise in mental health cases and take steps to reduce the incidents of the stigmatisation of mental health patients.
She noted that mental illness was like physical health challenges that can be healed with proper care.
According to her, the growing problems in the mental health sector include:inadequate mental health care facilities to meet the needs of our large population, zero budget or low investment in mental health care services, unavailability of education and relevant training materials at national and sub-national levels and failure to integrate mental healthcare to primary healthcare.
She noted that Mental Health NGOs like SMIF have played a major role in stemming the tide by providing treatment services, educational programmes for public and community mental health educators, advocacy, empowerment and promotion of equal right to treatment.
She noted that despite their best efforts, MHNGOs still face challenges such as scarcity of mental health professionals, insufficient facilities and inaccessible services, financial and resources constraints, the criminalization of attempted suicide victims and policy makers giving less priority to mental healthcare issues.
She stated further that mental healthcare can be  improved if governments and other stakeholders can work together for policy improvement, integration of mental health care to primary health care, political buy in and urgent bio psychosocial research to understand the cause, course and outcome of mental disorders in Nigeria.
Odudimu rounded off in an optimistic note when she affirmed that there are indications that things will get better in future with the signing of the Mental Health Bill into law.

Continue Reading

News

Residents Lynch Lagos Robber, Apprehend Two Others

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

A suspected armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob for allegedly robbing a unisex salon on Governors Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect was part of a three-man gang that attacked the salon around 11am on Saturday and dispossessed both workers and customers of their valuables.

The hoodlums, while escaping from the area, were chased by residents after the victims raised the alarm.

A resident, Felix Olayiwola, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the robbers shot into the air to scare the swelling crowd.

He said, “I was washing my car close to the scene of the incident when I saw people rushing towards the place and saying that a robbery was going on there.

“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. That was when three guys came out and stole two motorcycles at the White House Junction of Governors Road. While they were on the motorcycles, a vehicle hit them and one of them fell off.

“The one that fell was immediately mobbed by residents and lynched. The two others navigated their way out of the area but were caught by some people who trailed them after the robbery.”

Another member of the community, Yusuf Olalekan, said the escapees were brought back to the scene with their hands tied, as residents resisted the police from taking them away.

“The police later left, mobilised more of their men and came back to take the robbers away. A worker at the salon was injured. A bullet fired by the robbers grazed the back of his neck, but he has been treated,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “There were three armed robbers. One was lynched and two were apprehended.”

The Punch

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: