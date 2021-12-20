News
Electoral Bill: Ozekhome Pleads with President Buhari to Give Assent
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which has been transmitted to him since November 19, 2021.
The legal luminary urged the president to damn any consequences on the electoral act and make Nigerians happy by assenting the bill.
The National Assembly had on November 19 transmitted the bill to Buhari. Like every other bill, the President is expected to assent or withhold is approval within a 30-day period.
With the continued delay of the President’s approval, many had speculated that the inclusion of a mandatory direct primaries for political parties to elect their candidates for elections may not be well accepted by some individuals in the presidency.
Recall that the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress had openly rejected the contentious clause in the bill, saying that the parties should instead be given the right to choose its mode of electing their flagbearers in every election.
Reacting as the 30-day period elapses Monday, Ozekhome urged Buhari to assent the bill, saying that heavens will not fall.
The activist said this while speaking on Arise TV, Sunday.
In his words, “Mr. President, I am on my bended knees, I am bowing for you with great respect and reverence, assent to this amended electoral act sir, and Nigerians will be happy with you. I will write, I will come again on television and praise you. Damn the consequences and heavens will not fall. If they were to fall, the heavens will fall on all of us. So don’t be afraid it is surely for all of us, it is not a Bem Johnson’s or Usain’s 100m quick race of less than 10 seconds, Sir, it is a marathon race and Nigerians are watching.”
Speaking further, the lawyer also urged the National Assembly to be ruthless by overriding the President’s veto to pass the bill into an act should Buhari fail to assent by tomorrow, Monday.
According to him, the National Assembly needs to show Nigerians that they are not a “toothless bulldog that cannot bite.”
He continued, “Nigerians are still saying that the 8th assembly is the best we have had so far in terms of facing up to tyrannical act of the executives. Since the time of Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe who was the first president of the Senate, followed by Dr. Nwaifo Orizu, they should know that most Nigerians believe that the present National Assembly is not only a toothless bulldog that cannot bite, but it cannot even bark once Mr. President manifests. They should discard this obnoxious perception of them because they have a future, individual names, collective names, posterity and history writes everything we do.
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Featured
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
News
Residents Lynch Lagos Robber, Apprehend Two Others
A suspected armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob for allegedly robbing a unisex salon on Governors Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect was part of a three-man gang that attacked the salon around 11am on Saturday and dispossessed both workers and customers of their valuables.
The hoodlums, while escaping from the area, were chased by residents after the victims raised the alarm.
A resident, Felix Olayiwola, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the robbers shot into the air to scare the swelling crowd.
He said, “I was washing my car close to the scene of the incident when I saw people rushing towards the place and saying that a robbery was going on there.
“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. That was when three guys came out and stole two motorcycles at the White House Junction of Governors Road. While they were on the motorcycles, a vehicle hit them and one of them fell off.
“The one that fell was immediately mobbed by residents and lynched. The two others navigated their way out of the area but were caught by some people who trailed them after the robbery.”
Another member of the community, Yusuf Olalekan, said the escapees were brought back to the scene with their hands tied, as residents resisted the police from taking them away.
“The police later left, mobilised more of their men and came back to take the robbers away. A worker at the salon was injured. A bullet fired by the robbers grazed the back of his neck, but he has been treated,” he added.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.
He said, “There were three armed robbers. One was lynched and two were apprehended.”
The Punch
Anyiam-Osigwe’s Death Has Created a Vacuum Difficult to Fill, Otunba Runsewe Mourns AMAA Founder
System Failure: FAA Grounds All Flights Across US
Nollywood Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, Finally ‘Cries’ Her Way into Matrimony
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
UK Trip: Atiku Campaign Council Denies Knowledge of Internal Polling
Court Restrains ‘Sex Toy’ Senator, Abbo, from Seeking Reelection
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)