Why We Detained Female Soldier Involved in Public Romance – Army

The Nigerian Army has explained why it arrested and detained a female soldier who publicly accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the Yikpata orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State.

The public display of affection – which has since gone viral – happened at the Passing out Parade of Batch B, Stream 2 of the 2021 Corp Members last week.

In one of the now-viral videos, the yet-to-be-identified corps member is seen holding a ring.

He knelt to propose amid cheers and applause from other corps members in the background.

The female soldier, apparently unable to control her emotion, reportedly planted a kiss on the young man in public glare, despite being on uniform.

Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said by the act, the female soldier violated extant military laws by getting involved in a public display of relationship with a paramilitary trainee – a corps member.

He explained that the soldier violated the Nigerian Army’s rules and regulations guiding the conduct of military personnel deployed for duty.

According to him, the female soldier violated some rules of the Nigerian Army, including indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee; indulging in romance while in uniform; disobeying the Armed Forces standing guidelines and directives on the use of social media, among others.