Why We Detained Female Soldier Involved in Public Romance – Army
The Nigerian Army has explained why it arrested and detained a female soldier who publicly accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the Yikpata orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State.
The public display of affection – which has since gone viral – happened at the Passing out Parade of Batch B, Stream 2 of the 2021 Corp Members last week.
In one of the now-viral videos, the yet-to-be-identified corps member is seen holding a ring.
He knelt to propose amid cheers and applause from other corps members in the background.
The female soldier, apparently unable to control her emotion, reportedly planted a kiss on the young man in public glare, despite being on uniform.
Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said by the act, the female soldier violated extant military laws by getting involved in a public display of relationship with a paramilitary trainee – a corps member.
He explained that the soldier violated the Nigerian Army’s rules and regulations guiding the conduct of military personnel deployed for duty.
According to him, the female soldier violated some rules of the Nigerian Army, including indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee; indulging in romance while in uniform; disobeying the Armed Forces standing guidelines and directives on the use of social media, among others.
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.
Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.
He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
