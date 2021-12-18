Adding Value: The Power of Words by Henry Ukazu

“You can change the course of your life with your words.” Anonymous

Every one of us has the power to shape not only our life but the life of the people around us. As a parent, you have the power to speak life into your unborn and living child. Nobody has the power to influence their life more than you. As a spouse, you have the power to speak life into your spouse’s life regardless of what they are hearing outside, what you say to them matters more. That’s why as a married man/woman, it’s always better to mind the words you use against your partner when you are angry. The same is applicable to anyone who is angry. When you utter such words, even though you may reconcile with your partner/friend, the words will still create a hole or wound in the heart of your partner/friend. That’s why it is advisable not to mix your words with your mood when you are angry, you can change your mood, but you can’t take back your words.

Even if you have a misunderstanding with anyone, raise your word, not your voice. Uninformed minds don’t realize that the tongue has no bones but is capable to break a heart. According to Pearl Strachan Hurd “Handle them carefully, for words have more power than atom bombs.” Can you see how powerful and dangerous words can be? Each and every one of us is already going through stress and don’t need more stress, so it’s always good to leave one kind word on anyone you see. This is because one kind word can change someone’s entire day.

Do you know there’s power in words? Yes, this is because one of the most powerful force in the world is words. Even the Book of life made use to understand that, it is not what enters the mouth of a man that defiles a man, but what comes out of the mouth of a man. Do you know that the right words of words have a way of evoking emotions when used at the right time and right place?

The power of words cannot be overemphasized. As a man trying to woo a lady, you must have the right words to soften her heart. That’s why Gary Chapman stated “Words Affirmation” in his book “The Five Love languages as one of the love languages. Furthermore, when communicating with anyone, you need to know how to approach the conversation be it friendship, business, academic, spiritual, association, mentor/mentee, or even family. Your inability to use the right words can either make or mar your relationship.

Just to let you know how powerful words are, do you know when you speak, the walls hear your utterance, the ground stamps it and the air carries it. According to Lao Tzo, “watch your thoughts they become your words, watch your words they become your actions, watch your actions, they become your habit and watch your habit, they become your character, and watch your character, they become your destiny”. There are many instances of people who understood the power of words and used it to their advantage. It’s quite unfortunate, some uninformed, minds have attracted negative force into their life without knowing. These sets of people use words like I’m ugly, I’m broke, I’m not smart, I can’t make it, life is against me, etc on themselves. Even if you feel a certain way, quit uttering such words, don’t spit them out, let them die inside of you. The universe has a way of bringing them back to you later in life without you knowing. That’s why it’s always good to choose your words wisely.

To utilize the right words of words, always speak from your heart. When you speak from your heart, words can have great force. Words are deep and can carry deep emotions. Words are used to express how we feel emotionally. For instance, most ladies speak with emotions, while the majority of men are logical with their words. Words can be used to describe our thought process, our experience in life at the events we attend, and the people we meet.

As a way of advice, it’s always better to choose your words carefully before you utter them to others because you can’t take them back when it goes out. So, before you speak, chew your words by listening to yourself. I can vividly remember words that were used on me by my “supposed mentors” during my formative years in America, each time I reminiscence those words, I always smile because the biggest revenge is success. Due to my bad and horrible writing skills, one of my “supposed mentors told me “she has to be hard on me” another once told me “I will go back to Nigeria” because according to her, she doubt if I will be able to compete with the system in America. Guess, what, by the special grace of God, I have now an acclaimed author, but more than that, I’m a creative writer whose works have been published in my international and print media.

I’m not trying to boast about my accomplishment, rather, what I’m trying to say is that nobody, and I repeat nobody knows tomorrow. That’s life for you. The child of a certified pauper can become a man of means tomorrow if properly educated. That life is unstable for you now does not mean that’s how it will be forever, provided you are doing your best to improve, trust me, the universe has a way of connecting you to the right people if you have the right attitude and do what you are supposed to do.

Nobody has the power to make your life better more than you. That’s why it’s very important you speak life into your life. Even though your parents, friends, spouse, mentors, etc. speak life into you, the words you speak to yourself matter most and if they speak negativity into your life, you still have the power to change it by not listening to their words. Affirm to yourself what you want to become.

In conclusion, I will leave you with great quotes to inspire you on the power of words.

“Words can inspire and words can destroy”. Robin Sharma

“Your words have power use them wisely.” Anonymous

“The meaning behind the words, the feeling is more significant than the words themselves, so listen.” Anonymous

“Kind words do not cost much. Yet they accomplish much.” Blaise Pascal

“Your words become your world.” Nadeem Kazi

“The mouth speaks what the heart is full of.” Anonymous

“May every word that is ever spoken by our mouths be words that lift up, and never words that tear down.” Anonymous

“Never underestimate the power of words to heal and reconcile relationships.”

Jackson Brown

“Beautifully crafted words have the power to captivate the mind of anybody.”

Sam Veda

“Your words carry amazing power. So when you speak make sure you uplift someone and never put them down.” Anonymous

“There is power in words. What you say is what you get.” Zig Ziglar

“Be sure to taste your words before you spit them out.” Anonymous

“Words have the power to make things happen.” Frederick Buechner

“A few nice words can help a person a lot more than you think.” Anonymous

“Our words have creative power. With our words, we can speak blessings over our future.” Joel Osteen

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com