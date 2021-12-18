Opinion
The Painted Canvases: ‘Zero’ As a Nation!
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“It takes rising up to the call(s) of destiny for any group or individuals of any nation or community(s) to reach the destination of their quality state! You cannot change the world that you live in until you change yourself from within! You can get up, yes! You must get up! Be inspired! Be responsible!” Tolulope A. Adegoke
We’ll be painting Japan in 1945, after the Second World War, as an image of a Zero on a detailed canvas, but her narrative doesn’t finish there. The Second World War began in 1935 and concluded in 1945 as a consequence of the United States of America’s political and military engagement, which officially embraced the doctrine of isolationism. Her role before the war was purely economic, allowing her to accumulate financial muscle for herself in order to establish what was required for her worldwide reputation. During the war, Germany, Italy, and Japan sought to establish a “tripartite strategy” in order to gain hegemony over all countries on the planet. Germany, under Adolf Hitler, desired total control of Europe; Italy, under Benito Mussolini, desired total control of Africa; and Japan, under Emperor Hirohito, desired total control of Asia. However, Adolf Hitler of Germany and Benito Mussolini of Italy were eventually defeated, while Japan was ordered to step down in order to end the war, but she remained adamant (stiff-necked); the United States of America saw this as a threat to their global intentions because Britain and France had been weakened by the war. As a result, by unleashing the “Weapon of Mass Destruction” on Japan, America assumed the burden of joining in the Second World War both politically and militarily. Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan’s two main economic centers, were completely devastated, resulting in the loss of countless lives and assets. The impact of the United States of America’s bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the Japanese continues to this day to demonstrate the breadth of the devastation of once popular and lush territory into deserts (Zero).
At the anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in the early 2000s, Japan’s Prime Minister said, “If they gave Japan enough time to move her people, they could bomb Japan any way they wanted, and even if they put Japan in the desert, they would rebuild Japan to the world’s second-largest economy in a short time.”
Japan is an example of a country that does not have enough steel to create bonnets, enough silicon to produce side mirrors, or enough rubber to produce steering wheels, but is the world’s largest exporter of automobiles. Where am I going with this? Japan came from zero to be responsible, despite the difficulties and pains of ascending the ladder of becoming a worldwide hero among countries of the globe, against all chances of being smashed to zero. Every zero, if diligently worked on, has the ability to bounce back. The riches of every country, therefore, will be discovered in-between its people’s “ears,” i.e., the contents of their brain and character of their being (applicability capability)!
Life is the irrefutable, mysterious (powerful) gift given to man by God, containing a plethora of hidden secrets…
It is up to us (man) to maximize its use, but only man’s actions poison it! There is always a reason to do something and a reason not to do it. This is known as an “excuse.” It is God’s responsibility to deposit riches and treasures in the shape of skills, potentials, or gifts into our earthen vessels, but it is up to us as people to dig very deeply with real light for their revealing, utilization, and maximization for our own benefit for His (God Almighty) glory.
Nigeria as a country fits into the above-mentioned framework in order to re-orient her leadership and followership, particularly the youth, via this evident truth in the ultimate reality of being and living. It is important to emphasize unequivocally that Nigeria’s wealth is not in the Niger-Delta (South-South region), nor is it anyplace in the ground, nor is oil our riches, nor is it any of the natural resources that we have around us, but it is the people that you can see around you, exactly where you are… We are Nigeria’s riches because we have the elegance, splendour, and capability to harness and use those mineral resources, as well as one another, to satisfy the Creator’s certain requirements! The so-called natural resources that we so desperately seek beneath the earth are not the “actual resources,” but the untapped “divin-istic wealth” of those who died before their time with their riches in them…These people did not perish in vain! A functional resource (s) is the quality treasure (s) encoded in a living, physically sized being known as “man”, positioned in-between his two ears (his brain)! These assets that God bestowed upon him are limitless since he was formed for special objectives of addressing requirements and providing potential (beyond the norm) for people, corporations, and nations. The human brain is a perplexing (yet powerful) biological system that allows us to link our hearts to the supernatural. We must thus be resolute and prepared to die empty by depleting the resources that God Almighty has placed inside us for the glory of God Almighty and the development of people and the environment.
When a man prays to God for money, God showers him with thoughts that will change his destiny, then connects him with other individuals who were made to chart causes that are earthly or supernaturally connected to the fulfillment of the intended purposes of these ideas. These folks are known as “destiny’s assistants!”
The more we ask God for answers, the more God sends another man in the shape of new-borns who carry divine solutions through divine order or inspires, discloses, and illuminates another adult man with the appropriate and needed ability to fulfill the solution in an active and visible manifestation! The more a man fails as a result of earthly distractions or causes, the more He sends another man to replace him and carry out His ideal intentions. God is never taken aback by man’s flaws or gaps. He always has backup plans in place to complete the delivery mission(s).
We strive to maintain the mindset that “we are the wealth of our generation(s), situated in specific geographical locations for the divine purpose(s) of performing a divine mandate all to the glory of God and for the relief of humanity from grieves, agonies, and pains.” Your nation(s) depends on your endowments to thrive; without you, there will always be gaps in that specific area of your calling(s) due to your unwillingness to surrender to it! I now charge you to rise to your divine calling(s). Only then do you have a chance to become a LEGEND (hero)! You, can take charge (control) of your talents only if you can imagine them. Do not become a zero! ” It is a man’s talents that will pave the road for him… he will stand before monarchs (kings), not mere (ordinary) men! This is an undeniable fact: without your constructive contributions, your country would stay at zero! To achieve the goal of their quality state, any group or person from any country or community must answer the call(s) of destiny! You cannot change the environment in which you live unless you first change yourself.
You can get up, yes!
You need to rise up!
Be inspired!
Take responsibility!
Learn and Apply. Thank you!
Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.
Opinion:Threats to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections
Threats to Nigeria’s 2023 Elections
BY Reuben Abati
From today, we have just about 47 days to Nigeria’s general elections, a major transition that would involve a change of government, the seventh since the return to civilian rule in 1999, but the biggest fear is that the current electoral process faces threats from different directions more than any other before it. I intend to identify some of these and reflect on them, as we all begin to count down to this year’s major elections. Yesterday in Ojota, Lagos, it was reported that there was a shoot out between members of the Oodua Progressives Congress (OPC), and the Oodua self-determination activists and Nigeria’s security agencies. Persons were killed, others were injured. By 9 am, concerned citizens had declared the Ojota area of Lagos a no-go area except you would willingly take a stray bullet in your head and die just like that. In Anambra State, unidentified gunmen burnt down a police station in Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area.
The same station was destroyed by #EndSARS protesters in 2020 during a mass protest. The Umuchu Improvement Union decided to rebuild it, only for it to be set ablaze again. In parts of the East and elsewhere, both police stations and the offices of the electoral umpire have been special targets of evil-minded arsonists and unknown gunmen, ahead of the elections. As of December 2022, we were told that over 50 INEC offices had been attacked in four years, across 15 states. Of these, 11 incidents in Imo state alone, seven in Osun, five in Akwa Ibom, five in Enugu and Ebonyi, four in Abia and Cross River, two in Anambra, Taraba, Borno, and one in Ogun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Ondo and Kaduna. The frequency of these attacks has since increased as the elections draw nearer, causing understandable panic and concern among right-thinking members of the Nigerian community. The truth is that INEC facilities and security stations have become targets of arson and vandalism.
The attacks point to a trend: the determination to destroy INEC infrastructure, incapacitate the institution, and derail the 2023 electoral process. The details are as follows: yet uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have been stolen, generating sets and computers are destroyed and the assailants across the country disappear into thin air. There is no record of arrests having been made. When INEC offices are not attacked, there are other attacks that point to what is beginning to look like a deliberate attempt by some hoodlums to make sure the 2023 elections do not take place. On March 28, 2022 for example, a Kaduna bound train from Abuja was attacked and bombed and passengers were injured and abducted. More than 100 of the abducted passengers did not all regain their freedom until September 2022. The families who lost their loved ones, or paid ransoms, and those whose relatives were injured, humiliated and flogged, would never forget their pain and loss. Their only crime, at the risk of sounding repetitive is that they are Nigerians living in a country of strange occurrences where life has become “nasty, short and brutish”.
On Saturday, just a few days ago, the railway station at Igueben in Edo State was attacked. This time, it was the station, not the train. Over 30 persons were abducted including the manager of the train station. This is all made more worrisome because before the re-opening of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on December 15, 2022, the Minister of Transportation had boasted that special measures had been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire Nigerian railway value chain. The Minister has since visited Igueben and he simply repeated the same tosh without even thinking about how additional security measures would eb taken. What we see is that government officials do not learn from what happens to the people. They repeat the same embarrassing script in an odious advertisement of their lack of capacity. So much money and commitments have been invested by Nigeria in the country’s rail network, but the management is atrocious because it is in the hands of incompetents who on top of it all, have not learnt the lesson of keeping quiet when you have nothing intelligent or reasonable to say. In some other countries, where merit is more important than connections, the Minister of Transportation and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) would be out of job by now.
But the bigger picture, the big elephant in the room, is that this is election season and it seems that some fifth columnists are determined to truncate the process, derail it, make it impossible, as it were for Nigerians to have credible elections. This may sound hypothetical, but from the evidence of current trends, it is possible to do a threat assessment and conclude accordingly. We face a very high level of security threat as we get closer to the 2023 elections, and it is one reason why the security agencies must arouse from their slumber and stop playing possum when the house is threatened by arsonists. President Muhammadu Buhari had given, before now, the security agencies a deadline of December 2022 to make sure that they “got on top of the security situation” in the country. The various service chiefs pledged that they would do their job. The joke is now on them. Where are they? Are they hiding in some secret cupboards somewhere? There is widespread insecurity in the land. The people have played their part by seeking to register and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards: 93. 5 million registered voters and over 48 million young people who want to use the 2023 opportunity to have a say in how they are governed. Who is afraid of the people’s voice and power? Buhari wants to leave a strong legacy. The starting point, and the obvious redemptive choice is to leave behind a free and fair election that produces the best options for Nigeria. This week, the President would begin to show up as we have been told at rallies of his party in 10 states (why 10?),,for the APC’s Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The last time President Buhari was sighted at any APC rally was during the flag off of the campaign in Jos, Plateau State. But now, he wants to come out to throw his weight and influence behind his party’s Presidential candidate. In doing so, at this crunch time, he must be reminded that he had told us again and again that he is for everybody and for nobody and all he wants is for Nigerians to vote according to their conscience. He has an obligation to toe that chosen path even as he relishes photo opportunities at campaign rallies by his own party, otherwise he would be accused of hypocrisy. His party members expect him to deliver single-handedly, over 12 million votes from the North. But the times have changed. Out of the total of 93. 5 registered voters, over 48 million of them are young men and women, and they are majorly in the South, espousing a combination of #EndSARS, #IPOB and #TakeOurCountry Back ideals. There is a new generation in the electoral space that does not know the older generation. This is bound to be an election like no other. It would be a contest between the old and new order, the rich and the poor, the establishment and the people. Whoever wins, Nigeria stands the strong chance of new realignments and awakening. The best bet for President Buhari as he goes into final retirement from public service and partisan politics is to protect his legacy for Nigerians, and take ownership of his own narrative. He is not getting the help that he badly needs!
The 2023 election process is further threatened by the inability of the people, especially young men and women who dominate the electoral register to get their PVCs. In Lagos state or elsewhere, the story has been that either the INEC officials do not show up, or they arrive late and close early, provoking the anger of majorly young voters who believe that there is an attempt to disenfranchise them. INEC spokespersons continue to argue that they are prepared and ready, but what explains the inefficiency in INEC collection centres from Local Government Areas to the wards, and the fact that INEC ad-hoc staff are mostly unavailable at their duty desks. There has been a clamour for the extension of the INEC time-table for the collection of PVCs beyond January 22, 2023. INEC must also audit its own processes beyond merely making promises it cannot keep. The people have been told that the only way they can vote and for their votes to count is for them to have a voter’s card. One man, one vote. INEC must in addition to everything else explain why its Voter’s Cards are showing up in refuse dumps and drainage channels. How did they get there? The PVCs must be in the hands of Nigerian voters who expect to use them to exercise their due rights under the law. This is not something that INEC must sweep under the carpet. The organization has announced that beginning from today, it would embark on the enlightenment of the electorate across the country. It is not just the voters that need enlightenment, the process must begin with INEC officials and ad hoc staff.
The politicians also must be called to order. The beauty of the Electoral Act 2022 is that it spells out in no uncertain terms, the penalty for misconduct. Sections 91, 92 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, guide conduct during elections accordingly, with penalties properly spelt out in Sections 92 (7), (8), 93(2), 94(2), 95 (6), 96(3) and 97 (1) but nonetheless, the level of impunity has been horrendous. Candidates go to campaign rallies and the major thing they do is to abuse their own opponents with a barrage of hate speech, toxic language and argumentum ad hominem. In some states where certain parties are in charge politically, they do not allow the opposition to campaign or erect campaign materials. There has been in fact a rank disregard for Section 97 of the Electoral Act which forbids any form of campaign on “religious, tribal or sectional reason for the purpose of promoting or opposing a particular political party or the election of a particular candidate…” Meanwhile, it has been reported that a special prayer session was organized by Muslim clerics in Kano recently in support of the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. At the event, one Abdulmutalab Mohammed Auwal, a Sheik, advised Muslims to vote only for a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a call to Jihad. He argued the Bola Tinubu/Shettima Muslim/Muslim ticket is an indication of the supremacy of Islam. The meeting was attended by about 75 Muslim groups from the North and other parts of Nigeria. Other speakers at the event promoted the politics of religion. The last time we checked, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria at Section 10 thereof says: “The Government of the Federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as State Religion”. It is the same provision that is reflected in Section 97 of the Electoral Act 2022 on the prohibition of “campaign based on religion or tribe”. But here in Nigeria both the people and the government break the laws routinely because impunity reigns. How on earth can a total of 75 groups gather at a forum and preach hatred based on religion and they are allowed to get away with it?
So in essence, the security agencies are not doing their work! They have an obligation to protect the state against all levels of threat, and they must do so, proactively, and consistently, not when it is convenient for them to do so. A general election such as this country is about to hold in the next two months is not just about the ballot paper, and the people’s ability to choose, it is also a national security operation. It is the integrity of the Nigerian state that is at stake. The electoral framework is clear on that. The people’s right to vote and choose, freely and without inducement or any form of harassment or molestation, must be protected and defended. Election managers often talk about a certain concentric circle of security operations on election day, but clearly, the security dimension of any major national security event is not a day-event, it is a process: before, during and after. Not enough has been done before the elections as indicated by the multiple security breaches around the country. The challenges ahead are clear and obvious. The politicians are behaving as if the election this year is a kind of war. The last thing this country wants is any form of war. Nigerians want peace. The 2023 Budget as defined has a deficit of N77 trillion. Unemployment rate is over 33%. There is a debt overhang of over N22 trillion. Revenue projection is about N10 trillion. There is the possibility that fuel subsidy and other subsidies will be removed but there is no guarantee that the gains accruing therefrom will be properly managed. Tighten your seat belts. This is bound to be a tough year for us, as Nigerians. The politicians will win or lose, but they don’t seem to care enough about us. This is our sad reality.
Voice of Emancipation: Focusing on the Task
By Kayode Emola
As we begin this new year 2023, it is very important to outline the task needed to push our Yoruba nation struggle forward and work towards it. There is no doubt that our end goal is Yoruba sovereign nation and we must not lose focus of that. Whilst it is very easy to be distracted with all the noise going on around, it is important that those in the heat of the struggle keep their cool and continue to press on.
The task ahead is enormous and we still have a long way to go by human standards but by divine standards, nothing is impossible. There is no doubt that the captain of this journey is God Almighty Himself and we must always consult Him at every step of the journey for guidance and direction.
The Yoruba struggle accelerated greatly in the year 2022, and even though we did not attain the sovereignty we desired, we are much closer to our destination than the previous years. Sooner rather than later we will all rejoice, as the joy of a new nation would eventually make the whole effort worthwhile as we see the light at the end of the tunnel shining bright before our very eyes.
As we begin to set realistic goals for 2023, we need to fight for the unity of purpose from the various groups/organisations fighting for self-determination. We also need to engage our folks in the social cultural groups who are not necessarily fighting for Yoruba self-determination but believe in the Yoruba struggle. We need to build on the achievements of the previous years and forge ahead in 2023 with the strength and momentum we have gathered.
There are still a lot of grounds needed to be covered, and we cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand. This is the time to show leadership and we must be at the vanguard of promoting unity among our folks, and around the rank and file of this struggle.
I know many people have a lot to say and a lot of grudges or axe to grind. In as much as we are still on the battlefield, I implore us to do it cautiously so as not to cause distractions. The destination is too important for us to jeopardise in the middle of the journey. We have mainly spoken to ourselves in the past few years and this is the time to start engaging with the international community and their media houses. We need to understand that there are over 200 countries in the world, and the sooner we start engaging them, the better it is for all of us.
Let us make every day count in this new year 2023. We were inches from having our nation last year, and there was nothing stopping us from getting our nation in the previous years before that. The only thing stopping us is fear, and we must move past that fear this year, to a place of faith. We must believe that achieving a Yoruba sovereign nation is possible and give our all to make it happen.
Many people are bewildered by everything going on at the moment within the struggle, however, all I can say is that the struggle is still on a strong footing. We have come from a place of total obscurity to becoming a big voice. We are now in the consciousness of our people and the struggle is now a discussion in many households across every corner of the nation and around the world. We have come from a place where media houses were asking for funds to publish our stories to a place where they want to know what is going on.
This has only happened as a result of the hard work put in by every one of us. Those involved in both positive and negative noises are also doing their part to promote the struggle. The only thing is we need to be mindful of our actions at all times, in order not to lay false accusations against innocent people just because we want our own pound of flesh.
I urge our leadership and the followership to be focused on the task ahead which is achieving Yoruba nation and not to derail from this goal. Our task is to build bridges and mend fences rather than build walls and barriers. This is a time for reconciliation, and engaging each other on issues that would move our struggle forward. We should refrain from constantly antagonising one another, and move into a place of constructive criticism where we all can learn one thing or another.
Adding Value: Time to Hit the Ground Running by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
It is my pleasure to officially welcome everyone to the year 2023. Permit to say a Happy New Year to you. I trust you all had a wonderful New Year celebration with your family and loved ones.
The New Year normally comes with many wishes, resolutions, aspirations, and renewed zeal to accomplish certain personal desires. It is easy to make resolutions and wishes, but the challenge is executing those tasks. If we are honest with ourselves, last year and in previous years, we made several resolutions regarding what we planned to do and what we would stop doing, but it’s quite unfortunate that within a few weeks of making such resolutions, we tend to fall back to our bad habits. The question now becomes, what’s the cause? This will be answered in a jiffy.
It should be noted that it is easier to learn a bad habit than learning a good habit. This is because it is easier to fail in life than to succeed. Failing in life is one of the easiest things, you don’t need to do much, all you need to do is do nothing, but for you to succeed, you need a lot of work.
In this article, I will share practical ways you can have a blissful 2023, and overcome any limiting beliefs in your mindset. It’s instructive to note that success is our heritage, but the mistake most of us make is the inability to grab what belongs to us. If you would like to make this year a success, you must be ready to roll your sleeves and do the needful. Nobody will do it for you. Most of the people we celebrate globally are celebrated because of their contributions to making the world a better place. They are not celebrated because they are nice, no; they are celebrated because of the work they did.
It should be noted that these great people were nobody the years before their exploits, but because they were intentional and strategic to get their work done, they did what they needed to do, and today, they are celebrated. So, if you want to be celebrated in 2023 or 2024, you must spend quality time to invest in your project.
As generally stated, success is not an accident, neither is it by luck. Though luck constitutes about 10%, but before the ten percent can manifest, you must be prepared to actualize the opportunity. But how do you actualize the opportunity? Simple. You can actualize it by hitting the ground running.
We are in the first week of 2023 and it seems to be moving fast. To make 2023 work for you, you must be ready to hit the ground running. As you rightly know; time waits for no one. The way you announce yourself matters a lot. Whether in politics, academics, family, personal or professional, people will address you the way you present yourself. Since this is the first week of 2023, you must hit the ground running by being disciplined in what you plan to do. When people tell you how disciplined and intentional they are, they will have no option than to give you the desired space you need, especially when you have made your intentions clear to them. Isn’t it true that the world sets apart for the man who knows where he is headed?
Since we are in the first week of 2022, you must take time to evaluate what worked and didn’t work for you in 2022 and previous years. Apply what worked and disregard what didn’t work. It is instructive to note that the world will not give us what we desire, rather, it will give us what we deserve. If you are aiming for any opportunity, you must hit the ground running by being innovative and creative. When you hit the ground running, the universe has a way of aligning with you by bringing all you need to actualize your dreams and desires.
Many of us came into 2023 with vigour, but it’s quite unfortunate that many of us have fallen out of track within this first first week of January. Again, what might be the cause? A lot of factors might have contributed to it. It could be that we didn’t prepare well. It could be that we didn’t have an accountability partner, it could also be that we overestimated ourselves and tried to overstretch ourselves; as a result become overwhelmed.
To make 2023 work for you, you need to be mindful of who you are? You need to ask yourself, who am I? This is the most important question you need to ask yourself. When you know who you are, what works for you and what doesn’t work for you, then you will know how to approach 2023. Why is this important? Most times we tend to judge ourselves by the work and standard of other people without minding the fact that we are all wired differently. When you understand what is unique about you, you’ll begin to unleash your potential.
Understanding who you are enables you to make the right choices because you are self-aware of your abilities. You wouldn’t want to do things that are beyond your capacity.
Another of the many ways to make 2023 work for you is by being disciplined. Discipline means being intentional in what you will do or will not do. The major reason most people don’t succeed in their resolutions is because they are not disciplined enough to know how to approach their plans. For instance, some people make bogus plans of the amount of money they will save every week or month without being realistic with their income. Some who are heavy drinkers might decide they won’t drink again instead of saying I will reduce my drinking habit from five to three. The point here is that success in life is a gradual thing, you can’t rush it. So, if you have a goal you will like to accomplish, you have to be honest with yourself on how you can achieve it. You can decide to break it down in small steps.
Another great way to make 2023 work for you is by tracking your progress. It’s normal to feel a certain way when you don’t measure up based on your expectations, especially when you put in the work and do the needful, let me tell you, if you have a heart of gratitude, you will realise that you made an effort which didn’t work. Imagine, if you have not done the work, how would you have felt? Do you know that done is better than perfect when perfect is not done? Someone can appreciate you for the effort you have put in, you can even develop it by improving it.
Finally, endeavour to have mentors or accountability partners who can help you critique or advise you on how you can improve. In one of my articles, Mentors Are Life Savers, I stressed on the importance of having mentors as a catalyst for success.
In conclusion, the year 2023 will be what you decide to make of it. 2023 will answer the name you give to it. If you call it discipline, gratitude, hard work, smart work, intentionality or even wealth, it will respond. But if you decide to call it luck, whatever, game, or life, it will give you the desired results and answers you deserve. The choice is yours.
That said, I wish you a blissful 2023 filled with vitality and opportunities. If you need someone to guide you through, feel free to reach out to me via the information below.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
