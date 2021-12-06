Business
Zenith Bank’s Onyeagwu Wins CEO of the Year Award
Zenith Bank Plc and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, have been recognised at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility CSR Africa Awards.
A statement on Sunday said Onyeagwu won ‘CEO of the Year’ award, while the bank won in four categories, namely ‘Best Company in Reporting and Transparency’, ‘Best Company in Infrastructure Development’, ‘Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment’ and the ‘Most Responsible Organisation in Africa’.
It said, “The judges found him worthy for his commitment to promoting sustainability and responsible business practices in Nigeria, by his frontal leadership of sustainability in Zenith Bank, thereby enabling best industry practices in the banking sector, and for his passion for reducing carbon emissions in the bank’s operations.
“Under his leadership, the Zenith Bank’s social investments totaled N3.29bn in 2020, representing nearly two per cent of the bank’s profit after tax.”
According to the statement, SERAS is an initiative of TruCSR that celebrates and promotes investments by corporate organisations in the society through CSR and sustainability initiatives.
Business
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
Business
We Will Continue to Introduce More Initiatives to Support Our Host Communities – Dangote
Dangote Sugar refinery plc has said that it is significantly scaling up its investment in the sugar sub-sector in line with the requirement of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.
President, the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.
In a statement, Dangote said the company was making massive investments in Adamawa State through the expansion of DSR Numan sugar refining capacity from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd and to 15,000 tcd.
He noted that increasing the sugar refining capacity would require a corresponding increase in sugarcane production capacity. The company, he added, had concluded plans to increase its sugar plantation from the current land area under cane production of about 8,700 hectares in 2022 to about 24,200 hectares within the next seven years. He also assured that the company would double its scholarship and empowerment schemes in its host communities.
He said, “We will continue to introduce more initiatives to support our host communities. Through these initiatives and our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities, DSR Numan will be able to touch the lives of the people, bringing social, economic, and infrastructural development to our host communities.”
“We are thus committing over $700m to our investment in the Backward Integration Programme to enable us put in place needed infrastructure for the eventual commencement of full-scale production.”
Dangote assured that Dangote Sugar would change the trajectory by making Nigeria self-sufficient in the sector.
He explained that the company had spent billions of naira in developing infrastructural facilities for host communities.
At the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the sugar development stride of the Federal Government.
Business
Undergraduate Wins First House in GloFestival of Joy Promo
The first house prize in Globacom’s ‘Festival of Joy’ promo on Wednesday went to a 200–level student of Science Laboratory Technology of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.
The event which was held in Ibadan yesterday was the first prize-presentation exercise in the on-going promoand saw an excited 19-year-old, Ibrahim Akindele,receive the keys to a three-bedroom house.
Speaking at the event, Akindele who explained that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make, said, “I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks”. He however added that he knew from past events that Globacom gives huge prizes to its subscribers.
Also at the event was 54-year-old mother of the winner, Mrs. Funmilayo Akindele. The visibly elated woman said, “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them”.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, Globacom’s Head of Operations, West Territory, saidthat the promo was conceived in line with the commitment of Globacom towards empowerment of its customers, adding that Festival of joy will reward Glo subscribers with amazing prizes.
He stated that, “Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before”.
The second prize presentation event also comes up in Ibadan where a lucky winner will drive away a brand new Kia car, while other winners will go home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans on Thursday, November 17.
The event was attended by important dignitaries including the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key members of the state legislature.
20 houses, 24 brand cars, hundreds of generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans will be won by lucky subscribers across the country in the on-going Festival of Joy promo. To participate in the promo, Globacom said interested subscribers should dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to qualify to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house.
World Football Icon, Pele, Dies at 82
Dangote Refinery Awards Scholarship to 460 Students in Host Communities
Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power
PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5
Tinubu, Obi, Atiku Condemn Killing of Lagos Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)