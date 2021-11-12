Business
Youth Week 2021: FirstBank Announces Mouthwatering Rewards
From showcasing of talents, to the art of fashion design, identifying youths in the food business and lots more, Nigeria’s leading financial services providers, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship through the celebration of its ongoing 2021 Youth Week.
The Youth Week, themed “The Future is Now, Let’s Takeover” started on Monday, 8 November 2021. The event comprises a variety of activities, including: Youth themed Future Forward activities, First@arts Creative Artistry Empowerment Workshop, Grooming and Wellness Workshops, Digital Engagements, Virtual Mini Concert, and many more. Each activity is associated with various gift items, including gift vouchers and cash prizes.
During the celebration of the FirstBank Youth Week 2021, youths will get rewarded for their talents by following this process – Do a recording showcasing your singing prowess in a video (1 minute or less), Upload your video on Instagram, be sure to follow firstbanknigeria on IG, then Tag 5 friends to follow the bank with the hashtags #YouthVoices #FirstBank #YouthWeek. The top 5 videos with the highest likes will be posted on FirstBank page and the top 3 videos with the highest likes would win the competition. In addition, Millennials and Gen Zs will upload videos detailing their FirstBank experience on Yammer. The videos with the most votes will win the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.
The Bank will also provide an avenue for the youth to be empowered in Artistry Workshop Sessions & Arts Classes. A call for interested candidates in the art of fashion design and illustrations will be done. Entries will be received from candidates who are told to submit their illustration creatives and 10 Youths will be empowered to learn the business of illustrations at Claire Idera Studio.
Also included is the Food Grill & Fest, a platform the FirstBank uses to give opportunities to youths in the Food business. Youths in the food business will be allowed to submit their entries to the vendors at the Grill & Fest 2021. Food related questions will be asked on the Bank’s verified social media platforms and the first 5 people to get the questions right will win vouchers. The Wellness and Grooming 101 event will provide an avenue for youths to be empowered in grooming and wellness Masterclass. Interested youths will show their interest to upskill in areas of beauty, grooming and wellness.
Speaking on the Youth week celebration, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank said ‘’we remain committed to recognizing the enormous opportunities that can empower the Nigerian youth. Over the years, we have seen our youth benefit from actively engaging in our programmes where they develop effective leadership skills and gain a stronger connection to their community. Young people are our future and we are always ready to support and help harness their skills as with these, we put them at an advantage in securing their future as they contribute to national development.
At FirstBank, with about 57% of the entire workforce being millennials and ‘Gen Zs’, the Youth segment has been and will continue to be the prime focus. Therefore, the Youth Week presents a unique platform to strengthen the Banks commitment to the younger population, who have become the powerhouse driving all facets of digitization and innovation in our world today’’.
Since 1999, Nigeria has continued to join the international community to observe the Day in commemoration of the importance of youth’s participation in politics, economic and social activities towards a sustainable development of the nation. Nigeria has one of the highest populations of youth in the world, with about half of the estimated 200 million of the country’s total population being under the age of 19 and 62%, below the age of 24.
For more information and participation in the Youth Week, kindly visit the bank’s verified social media platforms; Instagram: @firstbanknigeria, Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
Fuel Scarcity to Linger Till after Elections – Marketers
The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in Abuja and other northern states could persist till after Saturday’s gubernatorial elections in various states, oil marketers said on Tuesday.
Petrol scarcity became severe on Monday in Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and other states in the North, as thousands of motorists besieged the few filling stations that dispensed the commodity in these areas.
The cost of petrol rose to as high as N400/litre at filling stations operated by independent marketers, while black marketers sold the product for between N450/litre to N500/litre.
Many motorists resorted to accessing the product from black marketers, but most of these dealers lacked the ability to carryout mobile transactions, a development that worsened the sorry state of frustrated fuel seekers.
Members of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria confirmed that about 90 per cent of their filling stations were shut due to lack of products.
Similarly, the outlets of most major marketers were closed, while the few ones that dispensed petrol were greeted with massive queues of motorists.
The Conoil and Total filing stations right opposite the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, for instance, had severe queues on Monday, as they were among the very few outlets that dispensed petrol in the capital city.
The National Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi, told our correspondent that the scarcity of petrol in the Northern part of the country and some other states, would drag till next week.
“Most people thought that there would be crisis, so they stopped their trucks from going to lift products, but since there is no crisis so far, by next week, fuel should be available,” he said.
Maigandi added, “It will clear after the governorship elections in states on Saturday, for when we have elections every time in Nigeria people will develop fear. So that is the challenge.
“When we tell our truck drivers to go to Lagos to lift products, they refuse because they are scared of their lives. So we hope that by next week it will clear, for after the elections, things should return to normal, because there is enough product.
“This is why in areas such as Lagos and neighbouring states, they do not have this challenge we are seeing up North. There are no queues in Lagos and we are hopeful that the queues here should clear by next week.”
Also speaking, the Secretary, IPMAN, Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, said tanker drivers and truck owners became apprehensive during the collation of results from the February 25, 2023 general elections.
“This affected the system and we expect the NNPC to hit the ground running immediately by ensuring that more trucks move down to the North between now and Friday, before the gubernatorial elections on Saturday.
“For when we go into such fuel scarcity situation like this, it takes time before it normalises because of the distance of trucking this product from down South to Abuja and far away North.
“There would not be movement as from Saturday and this will lead to the continuation of fuel scarcity till next week. So the reason for the heavy queues is the general elections and this might continue till the elections are over,” Shuaibu stated.
The Punch
Glo, Samsung Showcase Galaxy S23 Models
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
ChannelsTV
