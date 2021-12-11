Business
Why Marigan Space Leads Investments, SME Loans, Savings Schemes – CEO, Saheed Abodunrin
By Eric Elezuo
The microfinancing business is gaining grounds in Nigeria, in a bid to assist petty traders and SMEs to find their foot in the ever competitive entrepreneurial environment. Among the firms which has taken it upon themselves to see that thriving businesses grow in the country is Marigan Space. In this interview, the Chief Executive Officer, Saheed Abodunrin speaks on the features that set the firm apart from the rest.
Could you give a brief background of your person, taking into cognizance your birth, education, career progress among other things
My name is Saheed Abodunrin. I was born on January 2, 1991 in Oyan town, Osun State to parents I am ever so proud of because of their efforts in going the extra mile for me and my siblings. At the age six, I began my academic sojourn, and consistently laboured through the nursery, elementary, secondary and tertiary institutions to come out fully baked, and equipped to give back my quota to the socio-economic development of the world beginning with my country, Nigeria.
Consequently, I had my nursery, primary and secondary school education in Idiroko, a border town in Ogun State, after which I attended the prestigious University of Lagos with a Diploma Certificate in Physics, and subsequently a Bachelors of Science degree in Geography and Planning in 2010.
I attended SS International Nursery and Primary School and Ojumo Community High School for secondary school before proceeding to the University of Lagos.
Thereafter, there was no looking back, as I immediately ventured into entrepreneurship, running low scale businesses until in 2018 when I finally registered Marigan Space Limited after meeting all requirements to start up a non-bank financial firm.
How did the name Marigan Space come about and what actually prompted your choice of career considering the fact that you studied science related courses?
Marigan Space Limited, with registration identity, RC1481308 is an African leading Investment and non-Bank micro-finance Institution that deals in SME’s Savings and Loans with interest in Agriculture, Real Estate and General Merchandise. Yes, most of the times, we study a particular course, but our passion is domiciled in something. Personally, I have a knack to see people grow and become their own bosses, and the only way I know I could make it come to pass is taking up the mantle of assisting them to grow through loans and other related activities.
Going a little more detailed, the name MARIGAN was coined from the names of my late Mother, Mariam, and my father, Ganiyu, I added Space, hence Marigan Space Limited. I have nursed the vision of starting up a financial firm as far back as my early days in secondary school, at just the age of 12. It must interest you to know that I am from an average family in Idiroko, a border town in Ogun state. My father, Alhaji Ganiyu Raji Abodunrin was a licensed Customs agent while my mother, late Mrs. Mariam Abodunrin was a trader who sells cement, engine oil and stationeries. I was therefore, involved in keeping financial records from both sides. My mother was also involved in different thrifts (esusu), and as a group leader. She was actually the first person to engage me with financial record keeping and disbursement of funds to various members. This, I did passionately. From that earliest experience, which I developed overtime, I automatically became a defacto financial record keeper, albeit diligently in every association, club or society I found myself as the days of growing up progress.
Furthermore, I have been involved in different endeavours including recharge card sales, showbiz, car importation, sales of computer accessories and goods delivery services. I also have a hand in media and PR with Crystals Media Empire, CME.
The year 2016 however, marked a turning point in my life. It was the year I returned to what I know best – finance. I attended few courses, and thereafter registered Marigan Space Limited. With support from family and friends, I was able to raise the initial capital and the rest, as they say, is history.
What are the major objectives of your organization?
Like I mentioned earlier, I was introduced into this business primarily because of my passion to see Nigerians grow in their businesses, become their own bosses and employ others. By so doing, the cycle continues to a stage where the dependency ratio will be greatly minimised. However, it will be pleasure to itemise some of what what we stand for as follows:
-To create value for our shareholders and maintain it over the long-term.
-To meet the needs of customers in simple, flexible and creative ways.
-To provide our investors with sound investment advice, drawing on the strength of our experience and knowledge, while keeping abreast of the latest financial sector developments.
-To be a successful Investment and financial firm through the application of the highest professional standards, drawing on our experience and adhering to our organizational values.
What is your involvement like with organization such as the CBN and other financial regulatory bodies?
Well, in truth, you can’t run a finance institution without a recourse to the Central Bank of Nigeria either directly or otherwise. As a result, our involvement and relationship with CBN and other financial bodies have remained very cordial. They are our regulators and we abide by laid down rules and procedures. We are registered members with Association of Non-Bank Micro Finance Associations in Nigeria (ANMFIN), Certificate of registration with EFCC SCUML and many more. We have all our registrations intact because we know the sanction grid of non-compliance, so we don’t want to fall a victim.
How successful could you say Marigan Space Limited is at the moment?
Honestly, it is not just about the success of Marigan Space, but about the quest to put smiles on the faces of business owners and would-be business owners. Their success determines out fulfilment. So I’d say we have been able to reach out to thousands of low-income customer segment because we understand that in this part of the economy, the market is still largely untapped. Tapping this large unbanked segment is proving to be a tremendous growth driver for Marigan Space. We have also expanded our portfolios by extending our services to real estate, agriculture and FMCG. Over time, Marigan space limited has gained expansion in her business despite the economic recession. It has increased her turnover to over 58.27%, while her customer’s strength has risen to 8,967 people within our area of coverage. So the more our customers are expressing confidence and joy, the more successful I would say we have been.
And as part of our endeavours, by mid-2021, Marigan Space, which is also in the real estate business, acquired over 603 plots of land duly registered and will be ready for sale to the general public, especially our existing customers in no distance time. Our poultry farm is at 74% completion and hope to start production with at least 5,000 broilers by the beginning of second quarter in 2022. All these are about having the interest of Nigerians at heart.
What or who are the targeted clientele and beneficiaries of your organization and its products?
The concept of Marigan Space Limited is open to Nigerians of all levels. But as time goes on with the increase in awareness and technology of the brand, we start to have customers from the high earned, the high net worth individual as well as few blue chips in the society.
Micro financing or micro lending is all about lending or support to the low income traders in bringing their businesses to a stable level with low interest rate which comes in a single digit. Moreover, the only way Marigan Space can help the government in increasing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which the petty traders are one of the main contributors is to support them financially. So, our main target and client beneficiaries are mainly the micro, small and medium scale enterprises and entrepreneurs, which include market men/women, taxi drivers, men and women in agriculture and the artisans. The salary earners are not left out because about 25% of our loan investment are always set aside for this class so as to alleviate poverty.
We are also have expertise in forecasting the world economy to suit investors in terms of good Return on Investment (ROI) and this has been making the brand a preferred one over the years. Our investment platform is opened to the general public.
Does Marigan Space have any app or intend to develop any app to reach out to clients easily?
Although we are working towards developing our user friendly mobile Applications for both Android and IOS users in the nearest future but we do have a website www.mariganspace.com with a live customer care ready to assist users with answers to questions about Marigan Space. Our mobile application platform will be able to perform monetary transaction seamlessly.
What problems or challenges have your organization or your services and products helped to solve in the Nigerian economic environment?
Our mission as an Investment and financial company is to help our client (customers) eliminate the gap between their present position financially in business and their target in being in business. Moreover, for Marigan Space Limited to succeed, we work with market men and women, farmers, transporters and investors to establish, improve and implement long term management plan that make it possible for them to attain their financial purpose. Our investment and loan plan is customized for each investor and customer. As an investment and financial institution, we strive hard to give our customers and investors a long term performance despite the economic recession. We assure investors wealth perform in the best way essential to their unique goal while making sure that our customers remain in business with maximum returns.
Furthermore, the MSME space of Marigan Space Limited has helped not less than 5,000 business owners since our establishment in 2018. We make available soft loans to them and pay back accordingly to their income cycles (daily, weekly and monthly etc). Also, we have provided lots of food items in compensation for both businesses and salary earners. We also provide shelter for so many and we make the payment structure easy, just as there is flexible payment plan for sales of land, overtime. Presently, we have over 1,000 plots of lands, accessible to our customers at the beginning of business year in 2022.
Where do you see your organization in the next five years, or rather on its tenth anniversary?
Next Five years?….well, for those that knows the management structure of Marigan Space Limited, they will know that “FOCUS” is our watch-word. We would have been upgraded to a full banking institution by attaining the minimum capital base of a National Microfinance bank as speculated by the CBN and branch offices outside Nigeria. We are still thriving and open to local and foreign Investors in order to achieve this dream; and in the nearest future, we should be trading in the Stock Exchange Markets. As you already know, we have diversified our interest into Agriculture, Real Estate, FMCG and IT.
What does a client stand to gain by doing business with Marigan Space?
Clients gain a lot because we are a very selfless firm. We put our clients first in the scheme of things. We listen to them, understand their needs, understand their cash flow and advise accordingly. They always come back to give a firm thank you hand shake. Clients also get good security on their investment with a high Return on Investment (ROI) of up to 45% in 36 months.
How do you think Nigerian can stop the free-fall of the Naira as a finance expert?
The answer to this question is very wide. It is pertinent to examine and evaluate the cause of a problem and know the right way to solve it. However, to keep this simple, the principle of demand and supply can work in this direction. Re-decimalization can also increase the value.
Again, we can regulate our price control and encourage local production.
Many small businesses are finding it difficult to survive as a result of high interest rates on loan. How does your organization bridge this gap and assist SME’s to thrive?
Well, there is what we call cost of fund, cash reserve ratio and liquidity ratio. Not to go into details, the cost of purchase determines the cost of sale of fund. However, we try to balance it at least to make a little margin. We also collateralize our loans using the formula of 5C’s of lending.
Tell us how you have been able to run your company successfully in the face of the dwindling economy?
The economy has really been dwindling and we have been in the storm and pray that it can only get better. However, like I said earlier, businesses in some sectors are still thriving like FMCG, Health and Agriculture, we position to those sectors and somehow, we have been surviving.
How do you relax as in your favorite food, sports, attire?
I relax by reading books of successful entrepreneurs; the likes of Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jack Ma and others. I am not a television freak so I watch less of TV, but I enjoy hanging out with friends. Notwithstanding, I love sports and football is my number one.
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
We Will Continue to Introduce More Initiatives to Support Our Host Communities – Dangote
Dangote Sugar refinery plc has said that it is significantly scaling up its investment in the sugar sub-sector in line with the requirement of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.
President, the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.
In a statement, Dangote said the company was making massive investments in Adamawa State through the expansion of DSR Numan sugar refining capacity from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd and to 15,000 tcd.
He noted that increasing the sugar refining capacity would require a corresponding increase in sugarcane production capacity. The company, he added, had concluded plans to increase its sugar plantation from the current land area under cane production of about 8,700 hectares in 2022 to about 24,200 hectares within the next seven years. He also assured that the company would double its scholarship and empowerment schemes in its host communities.
He said, “We will continue to introduce more initiatives to support our host communities. Through these initiatives and our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities, DSR Numan will be able to touch the lives of the people, bringing social, economic, and infrastructural development to our host communities.”
“We are thus committing over $700m to our investment in the Backward Integration Programme to enable us put in place needed infrastructure for the eventual commencement of full-scale production.”
Dangote assured that Dangote Sugar would change the trajectory by making Nigeria self-sufficient in the sector.
He explained that the company had spent billions of naira in developing infrastructural facilities for host communities.
At the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the sugar development stride of the Federal Government.
Undergraduate Wins First House in GloFestival of Joy Promo
The first house prize in Globacom’s ‘Festival of Joy’ promo on Wednesday went to a 200–level student of Science Laboratory Technology of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.
The event which was held in Ibadan yesterday was the first prize-presentation exercise in the on-going promoand saw an excited 19-year-old, Ibrahim Akindele,receive the keys to a three-bedroom house.
Speaking at the event, Akindele who explained that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make, said, “I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks”. He however added that he knew from past events that Globacom gives huge prizes to its subscribers.
Also at the event was 54-year-old mother of the winner, Mrs. Funmilayo Akindele. The visibly elated woman said, “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them”.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, Globacom’s Head of Operations, West Territory, saidthat the promo was conceived in line with the commitment of Globacom towards empowerment of its customers, adding that Festival of joy will reward Glo subscribers with amazing prizes.
He stated that, “Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before”.
The second prize presentation event also comes up in Ibadan where a lucky winner will drive away a brand new Kia car, while other winners will go home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans on Thursday, November 17.
The event was attended by important dignitaries including the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key members of the state legislature.
20 houses, 24 brand cars, hundreds of generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans will be won by lucky subscribers across the country in the on-going Festival of Joy promo. To participate in the promo, Globacom said interested subscribers should dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to qualify to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house.
