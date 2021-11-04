Featured
2023 Presidency: Northern Elders Agree to Work with Other Regions
The Northern Elders Forum on Wednesday made a U-turn on its earlier position on northern presidency in 2023 with a promise that the North would work with other ethnic groups in Nigeria to produce a competent leader that would restore confidence in the system.
The organisation also noted that the ongoing debate about labelling bandits as terrorists is a waste of energy, adding that it would only support such if it would lead to improved security.
The spokesperson for NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said these in a statement on Wednesday after a meeting convened by its leader, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.
The statement said the meeting was also of the view that scrapping of the State Independent National Electoral Commissions should be included in the ongoing constitutional amendment.
It reads partly, “The Forum salutes all Nigerians who toiled to restore a level playing field to our democratic system. It is now left to politicians and other leaders to conduct the type of politics that builds into it real equity, fairness, competence and justice, through inclusive campaigns and responsible approach towards the 2023 elections. The people of the North want to work with other Nigerians to produce a competent and committed Nigerian leadership that will restore confidence in our country’s capacity to survive and rebuild itself for the next generations.”
The NEF noted the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress dominated the political landscape, adding that Nigerians would benefit from additional options.
“The NEF looks forward to the emergence and consolidation of other parties in the political environment. The continued existence of State Electoral Commissions which conduct elections into local government councils is damaging the democratic process. The NEF advises that the on-going constitutional amendments should include the scrapping of these commissions and the assumption of their duties by INEC.”
The organisation urged Nigerians, especially northerners, to register and prepare to vote for new and more competent leaders in the 2023 elections.
“The Forum took note of the worsening security situation in the country. Boko Haram insurgency continues to be a major threat in the North-East, while kidnapping and large scale banditry in many other parts of the North are taking over lives of large portions of the population. The IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) threatens to eradicate the influence of legitimate authority in the South-East. Politicians and influential people are worsening the nation’s fault lines by the manner they seek political advantages through threats to our unity and peaceful co-existence.
“Poverty and poor governance are fueling widespread alienation from mainstream social existence.
“The Forum joins the nation in its outrage over the fact that Maiduguri, Borno State capital has been without power from the national grid for 10 months, and is alarmed by signs that its population could be forced to resign to living with this additional assault on their lives and livelihood. This situation must be reversed at all cost.
“The planned closure of Internally Displaced Persons’ camps should be carefully considered so that it does not place more victims in avoidable peril.
“The Forum regrets that the argument over labelling bandits as terrorists is a waste attention and energy. If labeling bandits as terrorists will substantially improve the capacity of the Nigerian state to eliminate this expanding scourge, the Forum supports it without reservation,” the statement added.
The Punch
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Solutions to foreign carriers fare profiteering in Nigeria, took a different flight, weeks after International Air Transport Association ( IATA) brokered intervention over the vexing issue tabled by National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies ( Nanta) clearly became untenable.
Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in company of some of executives, stormed the Abuja headquarters of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to seek guidance and next line of action over foreign airlines high fares and closing of lower inventories to travel agents across Nigeria.
Earlier, during a media briefing in Lagos, NANTA had decried the foreign Airlines high handness on the matter, which had created uproar among Nigerian travelling public and also evidently led to the shut down of many travel trade companies and consequent job losses.
Addressing the FCCPC team, led by its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed that the association is committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions driven advice on the face off with foreign airlines over unfair airfare pricing in Nigeria.
“Sir, we strongly view, from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds is grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threatens the survival of NANTA members” Mrs Akporiaye explained.
Noting that, she and her team, comprising Mr Chima Ihe, Second Deputy President, NANTA, Yinka Folami and Mrs Uloma Ibiwari Kemabonta, Vice Presidents for Lagos and Abuja zones of the association respectively, further requested the Federal Government Competition and Consumer Protection regulatory Commission to assist NANTA, and the Nigeria travelling public, with remedies to curb the unfair practices in the down stream aviation sector and how best to articulate its position going forward.
Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, commended NANTA Leadership for the trust and confidence in government structured Competition and Consumer Protection ecosystem, adding that the commission will study the issues, and engage necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved.
“We at FCCPC welcome your request for guidance , and will do our best to help determine possible steps to solve this problem which affects Nigerians, but will first put up an investigation team to determine what led to this impasse and possibly infractions against the travelling public,” the FCCPC boss assured.
Also at the meeting was Dr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) accompanied by a Partner in Pinheiro LP; who are counsels to NANTA.
Supreme Court Orders Old Naira Notes Back into Circulation, Accuses Buhari of Dictatorship
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200, N500, N1,000 notes remain in circulation till December 31, 2023.
The apex court also nullified the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgement, held that the preliminary objections by the defendants (the Attorney General of the Federation, Bayelsa and Edo states) are dismissed as the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.
Citing Section 23(2)1 of the constitution, the court held that the dispute between the FederaL Government and states must involve law or facts.
The apex court further held that President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast admitted that the policy is flawed with a lot of challenges.
The court said the policy has led to some people engaging in trade by barter in this modern age in a bid to survive. The court added that the President’s disobedience of the February 8 order, is a sign of dictatorship.
Sixteen states of the Federation instituted the suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of the policy.
The suit initially instituted by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states has been slated as the first case on the cause list for final verdict.
Justice John Inyang Okoro who led a seven-man panel of Justices of the Court had on February 22 fixed today for the court to make its decision known on the suit.
The 16 states led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are praying the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.
They accused the President of usurping the function of the CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
2023 Election: How Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC Betrayed Nigerians
Why We Withdrew Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Election – Six PDP States
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
Encomiums As God’s General, Enoch Adeboye Celebrates 81
Akwa Ibom 2023: “I’ll Prioritize Job Creation, Rural Development & Agri-business- Umo Eno
Fare Profiteering: NANTA Visits, Partners FCCPC
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
