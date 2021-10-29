News
Staying in “Power” by Being Empowered!
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“When you “become” what money loves, you naturally command the attention of monies. Ask yourself, what does money love? Money cherishes VALUES! When you stop becoming valuable, what “values” attracts would stop coming to you! You simply fit into what soothes your actions, and into what your consistent attitudes deserve! So, you must keep “becoming” for what you desire or deserve to keep chasing after you! To “become” in this context means to “MANifest”! Chase excellence, and success would chase you pants down! Accept yourself in order to understand your being, so as to carve a soothing niche for a better version of “you” which you desire or deserve to become. Any other “you” in circulation is a counterfeit! Square up your shoulders and tell yourself “I deserve to succeed and God helping me, I will.” Remember, the sky is never your limit, God is!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke
Commitment has been described as dedication, steadfastness, allegiance, faithfulness or loyalty to a course, and individual, group or a supreme being. It is about giving one’s self to a course with success as the only option. Commitment binds you irrevocably to a course you believe in until success comes. It is not the same as mere involvement, but dedication to seeing a course(s) completed or fulfilled to cause an effect or impact either within one’s self, others, corporates and the world at large.
The world is filled with peoples. Anybody can be involved. Being involved in an activity that involves other people does not make you part of a team. As a matter of fact, it only takes a number of people involved in working together to have a group. You must understand that a group is absolutely not a “team”. The difference? In a group, people are involved in activity(s). in a Team, people are committed to a process and a goal. The difference between commitment and involvement is known by the difference in the “omelette and “corned beef”. In the omelette, the chicken is involved. In the corned beef, the cow is committed!
Commitment is the secret to the success of the postage stamp. To get the letter to its destination, it must first commit to the envelope. After that, the rest is a matter of time. A train gets to its destination because of its commitment to the rails.
Commitment operates in five major levels which would be expatiated below:
i. Commitment to God (The Creator that gives to all that gives and receives)
ii. Commitment to a Course for a Cause
iii. Commitment to Process
iv. Commitment to People
v. Commitment to yourself
Commitment to God
Those who have discovered themselves in God have no problem committing to Him. Those who sideline God in success ventures will find out soon enough that it is the pathway to “frustration” and an insignificant “death”.
Commitment to a Course for a Cause
You must always remember that, you were never created to simply pursue wealth and all trappings of the worldly successes. After all your bills are paid, and you have a spill-over, what next? Highly successful and effective people, first of all, find a higher course for a greater cause for which they were willing to lay down their lives if need be, then throw themselves wholly into it. The principle is that, if death does not scare you, the possibility of failure cannot! As the Bible rightly said, “those who keep their lives lose it, while those who lose it, find it!” The other name for it is significance or relevance. Make money in order to enhance your platform(s) for significance or irrefutable relevance. At a recent time, Bill Gate has committed time and resources to finding solutions to the scourge of HIV/AIDS and poverty eradication in Third World countries. What he did caught the attention of Warren Buffet (who wasn’t reputable for charity), the World’s Second richest man at that time. This made him donate the sum of $37billion (US Dollars) to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. When asked why, he answered, “Because they know how best to give it away better and faster than I can.”
Commitment to a Process
Everything in life evolves. The only tree that grew to full stature in one day died the same day! Ask Prophet Jonah in the Bible. If you cannot commit to a process, you will forfeit the promise.
To master your skill in life, there is always a process of apprenticeship. Permit yourself to fail…but don’t remain a failure. The Olympic medalist who won the 100-metre dash in less than 10 seconds was only celebrated for what he had invested years of consistency and hours of practice to.
Tiger Woods had played golf as a child and he had always nurtured a vision to win every championship in golf. So he started to work towards that, easily.
The father (being a good Lawn Tennis Player) of Serena and Venus Williams (The World Lawn Tennis Champions) had coached them to always win since they were very young.
What the world celebrate today in these people is actually the process they had committed too long before they started winning laurels.
Commit to Yourself
Budget for self-development. Your greatest investment is the one you make on your personal development. When you are right, everything around you will be right!
Things don’t happen because you chase them to happen, rather they happen become you have become a center of attraction that commands the necessary attention. For instance, when you “become” what money loves, you naturally command the attention of monies. Ask yourself, what does money love? Money cherishes VALUES! When you stop becoming valuable, what “values” attracts would stop coming to you! You simply fit into what soothes your actions, and into what your consistent attitudes deserve! So, you must keep “becoming” for what you desire or deserve to keep chasing after you! To “become” in this context means to MANifest! Chase excellence and success would chase you, pants down! Accept yourself in order to understand your being, so as to carve a soothing niche for a better version of “you” which you desire or deserve to become. Any other “you” in circulation is a counterfeit! Square up your shoulders and tell yourself “I deserve to succeed and God helping me, I will.” Remember, the sky is never your limit, God is!”
Thank you for reading.
Watch out for the Book titled: “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (Awakening The Giant Within You!) by Tolulope A. Adegoke. Foreword by Dr Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S.A., U.K., Abuja, Nigeria.) Edited by Ola Aboderin.
PDP Wins Datti-Ahmed’s Polling Unit
Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has lost his polling unit to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In polling unit 021 situated at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state, the total number of accredited voters was 272.
PDP secured 102 votes to win the polling unit, followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 98 votes.
The LP came third with 54 votes, while the NNPP secured 11 votes.
Northern Youth Groups Declare Support for Atiku
Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the poll.
They said Atiku, who’s also a former Vice President, was their preferred candidate because he had over the years garnered enough experience to govern Nigeria.
JACOM, comprising over 70 youth organizations in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, said their choice of Atiku was based on the fact that of all the 18 presidential candidates, he has all it takes to rebuild the country.
Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Wednesday, JACOM’s Convener, Murtala Abubakar, flanked by Raphael Makama, Director of Communication and Public Affairs as well as other executives, said none of the contestants had built political bridges across Nigeria like Atiku.
According to Abubakar, the youths of the region arrive at the decision after feeling the pulse of the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum as well as other Northern groups on the candidature of the former Vice President.
The JACOM boss, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for Atiku, noting that the decision “we are going to make, will make or mar Nigeria if not well guided by our choice.”
He said, “In the next few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to cast their ballots in an epoch making decision. This 2023 election would be a watershed for all of us, but especially the younger generation. Because, the decision we are going to make, would make or mar Nigeria.
“Now Atiku is not just on the ballot, but he is the leading candidate. Of all the 18 presidential candidates who would be on the ballot come Saturday 25th February 2023 all things being equaled as assured by the Independent Electoral Commission none is compared to Atiku by many standards.
“None has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria for 8 years.
“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None have built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like Atiku. Atiku is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria.
“Atiku knows, understands, and appreciates Nigeria and Nigerians just as he knows, understands and appreciates his loving family. Nigeria is Atiku’s family.
“As a result of these and more, that time and space will not allow us to say here, we hereby, on behalf of our members cutting across all the states and the FCT, endorse/adopt Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls and by God’s, the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
“It took us this long to arrive at this decision. Within this period, we note the footprints of President Buhari, who took stock of his gains in the last seven years plus.
“We also prayed those battling to succeed him, especially in his political party the All Progressives Congress. But we came to the conclusion that they are not only worthy of the position but are out struggling to get power for their selfish interests.
“With this endorsement, we are assuring all Nigerians, especially southerners that when Atiku is elected and sworn to office, which Nigerians would do on Saturday peacefully, we would hold his legs to the fire and ensure he remains the leader for all we have known him to be. We assure all that Atiku will not let them down. We promise as we want you to hold us responsible for this promise.”
No Movement on Election Day, IGP Rules
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the restriction of movement across the country on the day of the presidential election.
Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, said the restriction will be from 12am to 6pm.
The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.
“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.
“The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.
“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”
