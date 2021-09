Wife of Popular Juju Musician, King Sunny Ade, and one time Chairmanship Aspirant in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Hon. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, is dead.

Hon. Adegeye, a devoted and loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos died Tuesday morning after a brief sickness.

Details of the cause of her death is still unknown as at the time of filling this report.

