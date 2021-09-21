A nine years old boy, Oluwapemisire Moore, is reportedly suffering a life threatening ailment as a result of a HOLE IN THE HEART, otherwise known as Symptomatic Congenital Heart Disease, diagnosed and confirmed by the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). This gory fate has continuously put the Lagos born student of Akin Jacob Nursery and Primary School, Lagos, in great discomfort.

According to a Seun Funmilayo, the boy’s publicist, in a statement made available to The Boss, a total sum of Five million Naira (N5,000,000.00) is need to do a corrective surgery. And as a result, calls on all well meaning people to support with their donations so s to save the life of the young boy.

He wrote:

“Oluwadamilare has ever since been unable to live his normal life as a result of this illness, he has also paused on his academics as a result of the unavailability of resources as his current health challenge has drained the purse of his parents.

“He is presently in the wait for a Heart Surgery after undergoing various stitches in his head due to surgeries as a result of the Brain pulse he suffers owing to the Heart Disease, His petty trader mother and driver father are presently in lack of the financial resources to carry on as his family has ever since exhausted themselves while providing health treatments to manage his condition as they hope for the assistance of the general public to save the life of little Oluwadamilare Moore.

“5million Naira is needed for the surgery in other to restore the very intelligent and once vibrant boy to normal, Please lend your kind supports to help him achieve his future ambition which is to be Medical Doctor, your donations will go along way for this course.”

All financial support is to be paid into the account of the boy’s mother as follows:

Account Name: IYABO OMOTUNDE MOORE

Account Number: 1501132484

Bank Name: Heritage Bank

Phone Number: 08039644799, 08072401987

