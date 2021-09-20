Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), has won the Nigeria Media Platinum MERIT Award for her leadership and resilience in keeping the Nigerian travel trade business together despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global travel and tourism.

In a citation by the Board of the prestigious media award institution, Mrs Akporiaye was singled out for holding forth and steering the association and the entire down stream sector of the aviation industry out the woods of depression and hopelessness at height of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, which shook Nigeria Travel industry to its foundation.

Flanked by Mr Yinka Folami, Lagos zone Vice President of the association and the executive secretary, slyvester olobor at the award podium, Mrs Akporiaye in brief acceptance speech, explained that Nigeria is not the worst place on earth despite the security challenges, adding that Nigerians must wake up and join hands to pull the nation out of woods and consequently help change our narratives.

“Yes, it tough doing business because of the impact of COVID-19, Yes, we have security challenges but tell me where in the world is too safe and without challenges? As Nigerians, we must hold forth at our various corners and speak well of our country.” She admonished.

Appreciating the organisers of the NMMA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye disclosed that Nanta welcomes and is grateful for the years of relationships with the Nigerian media which has helped the association and its members to reach out to the various publics which has created needed enabling environment for the travel trade and tourism business to thrive, and contributing positively to socioeconomic development of the country.

“We respect the Nigerian media for its dogged partnership with nanta and it didn’t start with me and will not end with me, so this award means so much to me and our association. We shall do more for our country and people and will not disappoint you all.” She assured.

