President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved two ministers in his cabinet of their appointments.

They are the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono, and his Power counterpart, Saleh Mamman.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

He disclosed that the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, is to take over as Minister of Power.

The exercise, according to Adesina, will continue in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. (Channels TV)

