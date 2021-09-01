Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta, is set to embark on his first official visit to Nigeria on Thursday, 2nd September, 2021 and his first port of call will be Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital.

Rotarian President Mehta, who will be accompanied by his wife, Rashi, will be received on arrival by Rotary leaders in Nigeria to be led by Rotarian ‘Remi Bello, FCA, Governor of Rotary International District 9110.

According to Rotarian Bello, while in Lagos, the Rotary International President will pay a courtesy visit to the Lagos Sttae Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Marina. The RI President will commission the Indo Eye Foundation Hospital, a project jointly funded by Indo-Nigeria Eye Foundation, Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate and The Rotary Foundation. He will raise awareness on climate change and global warming with the planting of trees at The Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja as well as discuss empowerment of girl-child. While at the Rotary Centre, the RI President will observe the Rotary pet project of Hpv cervical vaccination for adolescent girls.

Other activities during the Lagos visit will include meeting with Rotarians who have introduced at least one member to the organisation this Rotary year (which started on July 1, 2021), interaction with Rotaractors, meeting with PDG (Dr.) Tunji Funsho Chairman of the Nigeria National Polioplus Commtee, the Committee that led the fight against Poliomyelitis in the country.

Later that evening, the Rotary International President will be treated to a cultural performance and cuisine at a colourful dinner that will be held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Apart from having an opportunity to recognise Rotarians who have made significant contribution to The Rotary Foundation, he would also be thrilled with local music at what is expected to be an evening of fun and fellowship.

According to Past District Governor Deinde Shoga, Chairman of the Local Organising Commitee for District 9110, the visit of the Rotary International President is a very important occasion for every District in Nigeria and that is the reason District 9110 is laying out an extensive programme to make it historic, noting that the visit will inspire Rotarians to grow more and do more.

Accompanying the Rotary President will be Past Rotary International Vice President, Yinka Babalola, while other Rotary leaders such as , District Governor-elect Omotunde Lawson, District Governor Nominee Ify Ejezie, Doyen of Past District Governors – PDG Juli Adelusi-Adeluyi, PDG Michael Olawale-Cole among others will be on hand to welcome the President to Nigeria.

We wish the President and his spouse an enjoyable visit while we Serve to change Lives.

