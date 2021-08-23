Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has appointed a nine man Tourism intervention advisory committee, headed by otunba Segun Runsewe DG National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC,)as chairman.

The appointment of otunba Segun Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa region, World Craft Council (WCC), a week after he lead the 36 states Commissioners and Directors of Arts and Culture to a technical meeting on National Festival of Arts and Culture (Nafest), in Ekiti state, reaffirms governor Bello’s determination to change the narratives of culture and tourism trade in kogi state.

According to a terse statement from the office of secretary to government of kogi state, Dr (Mrs) folashade Arike Ayoade, the appointment take immediate effect.

Other members of the committee are, Honourable salifu isah idachaba, kogi state commissioner for Culture and Tourism, who is the alternate chairman, chief Nike Okundayo, CEO Nike Arts Galary, chief Joseph makoju and la campaigne resort owner, kotonkarfi, Otunba wanle Akinboboye.

Others, Mr kehinde Quadri Adu, head, Culture and Tourism, African union, Mallam Yesufu Abubakar, representing kogi state strategic Revenue growth initiative, Dr Ronke Bello, and Honourable Femi Bolaji, Special Adviser to governor Yahaya Bello on Culture and Tourism.

Otunba Segun Runsewe stated that he would work with other members of the committee to reposition Culture and Tourism in kogi state,. assuring governor Yahaya Bello that his dreams for kogi state economy, particularly in culture and tourism would be reference point in Nigeria.

“I want to thank his Excellency on behalf of this committee of eminent Nigerians for finding us worthy to discharge this assignment which will be given immediate attention and prominence. It shows the governor is futuristic and wants the best for Cultural tourism rich kogi state.” Otunba Segun Runsewe explained.

Like this: Like Loading...