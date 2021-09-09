The impressive and imposing Cathedral of Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi’s Love of Christ Generation Church is now formally open for worshippers.

Located on Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, the edifice, which has a combined seating capacity of 7000, was declared open by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye at a colourful ceremony on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Apart from Pastor Adeboye who attended with his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye, other celebrated guests who came to share the moment of joy with Rev. Esther and her husband,Pastor Ademuyiwa Ajayi included Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo & wife, Vice President of Liberia, HE Mrs Jewel Howard- Taylor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Oluwo of Iwo, HIM Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo & wife, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chief Tunji Alapini, Mr Akin Oshuntokun, Dr Rueben Abati & Bashorun Dele Momodu.

Proceedings began with an opening prayer by His Eminence Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, there was a Bible reading by Oluwatomilola Olowookere and announcement by Michael Ajayi before the LOC Choir and Aduke Gold thrilled guests.

In her welcome remarks, Rev. Mother Ajayi stated that her mission is to provide a spiritual sanctuary for people from all over the world to worship God.

She said the project handled by Cappa and D’Alberto started in 2017 following God’s direction, noting that from foundation to completion there was no incident.

She revealed that her staying power has been her humility and the penchant for giving. ” Gratitude is my attitude, and giving is in my character”

The sermon was preached by Pastor Adeboye. He highlighted the benefits of everyone getting closer to God.

Revealing why he had come, the Pastor fondly called Daddy GO stated “ Somebody asked me yesterday (Saturday) we found out in the media that you are going to preach at such and such a place, and I said yes.

He said we didn’t believe, and I said you better believe, and he said why? And I said because God asked me to go. “And when God asked me to go like that, it could be because there is just one fellow who is being given the last chance. You might be the one, I beg you, surrender your life to Jesus Christ.”



There was a prayer of fruitfulness by Prophet Isa El-Buba, prayer for Nigeria by CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and a powerful speech by the Ooni of Ife.

The ceremony was rounded off with a closing prayer by the representative of Pastor Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa.

Later, guests were pampered at a wondrous reception where Ayefele and Lanre Teriba (Atorise) perfomed.

Like this: Like Loading...