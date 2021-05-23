When a Quotarized Lawyer is Made a Country’s Attorney-General, the World Will Think That a Non-Starter is Our Best

By Mike Ikem Umealo

Mallam Abubakar Malami, was born on 17 April 1967 in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in Arewa Republic (Northern Nigeria). He is of Fulani ethnic origin.

For his early education, he was enrolled at Nassarawa Primary School where he obtained a pass in his Common Entrance exams. From there he was accepted at College of Arts and Arabic Studies for his secondary education. He obtained 3 credits and proceeded to UDU.

In 1991, he graduated with a third class degree from Usmanu Danfodiyo University where he studied Law. He was called to the bar in 1992.

He also claims to hold a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri as part of the1994 set; although his classmates are unknown.

He was said to have served as a legal legal practitioner in various capacities including being a counsel and magistrate in Kebbi State, Nigeria. But there is no record of his activities as a counsel in Kebbi state during this period.

But in 2008, he was made a Senior Advocate for Northern Nigerians.

But what is known however is that Mallam Malami served as the legal adviser to then presidential candidate Gen. Buhari of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

In 2014, he contested for the APC governorship party primaries and lost the primaries to Atiku Bugudu.

However, On 11 November 2015, Mallam Abubakar Mallami was appointed Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to serve the interest of Northern Nigeria in the nepotistic and tribalistic regime of retired Major General Mohammadu Buhari.

In 2015, he was rewarded for his loyalty to Northern Nigeria and reappointed under the Buhari regime.

In June 2019, Mallam Malami was to appear before a disciplinary panel of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee to face the petitioners seeking the stripping of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria rank for alleged misconduct. But in typical fashion, he never appeared and it ended in a ghaghagha manner.

There are indications that Mallam Malami is using his office to appeal to his fellow Fulanis and northerners in a calculated move to run for the Presidency in 2023 with Enyi Tanko of Imo state as his running mate.

It is now up to Nigerians to decide his political future and relevance in the life of Nigeria.

A man who holds a third class degree and is a “sudden” senior advocate of Northern Nigeria, will never be able to distil issues as expected of a senior advocate of Nigeria. An educated lawyer and Attorney- general ought to know what seeking legal redress means. In the ongoing discussion over open grazing, his only line of action was to bring a suit against the Southern Governors; not to talk in a ghaghaghaly manner. But he failed in that regard just as the government he serves has failed in Security, crashed the economy and brought darkness all over Nigeria.

Mallam Abubakar Mallami should resign from his office NOW!! We Rise. God bless.

