Ohaneze President-General: Who Will Wear the Crown?

In January 2021, the elections of prominent officials of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, arguably the most important election in Igboland, east of the Niger, will take place. It is one election bookmakers have classified as the harbinger of the most influential Igbo citizen to the throne, and of course the title of the leader, President-General, says it all.

This year’s election, which has been zoned to Imo State, is pitched against five prominent sons of the land, namely, a former secretary general of the body, Dr Joe Nworgu; former Imo State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chidi Osuagwu; ex-Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Prof. George Obiozor; Chief Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazulike and a sixth, former Vice-Chancellor, Imo State University, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie. The group represents all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

Though the five citizens are billed to slug it out on election day, reports say that the Imo State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, has endorsed Prof Obiozor as the preferred candidate thereby erupting a fresh crisis in the already heated Igbo body polity. It was said that the outgoing administration of Chief Nnia Nwodo in collaboration with Chairman of Ohanaeze Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, under the aegis of Imo Stakeholders, hatched the plot in the Imo State capital, Owerri. The allegation prompted the postponement of the planned swearing in of members of the electoral committee for the elections, who were nominated by the Nwodo-led executive.

Consequently, on December 6, 2020, the Ime-Obi meeting of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo 2020 met to resolve some lingering issues associated with the elections among others, and the candidacy of the five candidates were ratified.

It must be noted however, that no candidate endorsed or openly supported by any government had ever emerged the President-General of Ohanaeze since the history of the organisation.

In his reaction however, Nwodo, through a press statement, distanced itself from the plot to foist a candidate on the organisation, insisting that it was the responsibility of the state to nominate persons for the office. Nwodo served the tenure of Enugu State, and would vacate in January.

Nwodo’s denial no doubt, the purported endorsement of Obiozor did not go down well with some Igbo groups, most of whom described the move as not only unconstitutional, but also a ploy to foist governors’ control on the socio-cultural body.

HISTORY OF OHANAEZE NDIGBO GROUP

According to Wikipedia: After the Nigerian civil war, some prominent Igbos gathered to proclaim the need to unify Igbos under a common umbrella body.

This initiative was much welcomed considering maximum displacement of the Igbos during the war and its aftermath. An organizational assembly was created, referred to as the Igbo National Assembly (INA). This organization was later banned by the Federal Military Government at the time, probably due to the Government’s fear of a grand suspicious agenda being cultivated by the Igbos via the organization; hence, the creation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in 1976.

Professor Ben Nwabueze, a foremost constitutional lawyer, assembled prominent Igbo leaders to form the organization of which he emerged the Secretary-General of the organization spanning a period of 20 years. The organization was effectively championed and supported by the Kingsley Mbadiwe, Dr. Francis Akanu Ibiam, Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara, Dr. Pius Okigbo, and Chief Jerome Udorji (who served as the first Secretary General), among other notable Igbo personalities.

Many Igbo groups have frowned at the purported endorsement, describing the meeting of the Imo stakeholders as illegal and unconstitutional. Among such groups is the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC). The group stressed that in the history of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the contest for the office had never been narrowed down to the decision of a few stakeholders.

In a statement signed by its National President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the Council cautioned the incumbent leadership against taking the Igbo people for granted, insisting that Obiozor had never attended the group’s meetings or participated in its affairs.

THE CANDIDATES

After thorough screening by the Ime-Obi, ordinarily interpreted to mean Inner Caucus, five candidates were shortlisted to contest the president-general position of the highest Igbo socio-cultural group. They are

GEORGE OBIOZOR

Born on August 15, 1942, 78 years old George Obiozor is an accomplished diplomat and professor. He has served in various capacities in Nigeria’s foreign relations duties including Ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2008.

A guru in international affairs, Obiozor studied at the Institute of African Studies, and Albert Schweitzer College. He graduated from the University of Puget Sound in 1969, and from Columbia University with a Ph.D in International Affairs.

In the course of showcasing his career prowess, he was director-general of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs as well as Nigeria’s high commissioner to Cyprus. He has also served Nigerian ambassador to Israel, from 1999 to 2003.

Also, he is the Chairman at AiQ Capital Management Limited, and has held many important positions in Nigerian government and academia including Senior Research Fellow at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Obiozor has written many books and articles on Nigeria’s foreign policy, international affairs, and diplomatic politicking. His vast experience and profound knowledge in diplomacy has become a great asset in rebuilding Nigerian image and the relationship with America, and these may speak for him when the electors go face to face with the ballot box.

However, a cross section of the voters believe that Obiozor is being sponsored to come office and perform a hatchet job to the detriment of the Igbo, and dance you to the tune and dictates of the government. Not long ago, a letter purportedly written by Miyetti Alla, mandating Ohanaeze to return Obiozor as president general, surfaced on line, creating dissension among the Igbo While Nwodo denided connivance, most voters are beginning to look at Obiozor as a would be turn coat.

JOE NWORGU

Nworgu is a former deputy secretary general and secretary general of the group at various times.. He served between 2000 and 2004 as deputy secretary and secretary from 2013 to 2017. he believes he has learnt through the rudiments of the group, and knows the working structure of the group as well as what the average Igbo man wants. Joe has alsoheld brief as president, Imo State chapter of Ohanaeze Idi Igbo.

When asked why he wishes to head the socio-cultural organisation, he said: On why he wanted lead the organisation after he had served as deputy secretary general and secretary general, Nworgu said, “I am in the race because we had some crossroads and the race requires someone who has had apprenticeship in Ohanaeze.”

CHRIS ASOLUKA

Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka is what many will describe as a bundle of experience, having served profitably in diverse sectors of human endeavours including politics, oil and gas, finance, marine among others. He is a polymath with two Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Law from the Universities of Ibadan and London respectively, amid multiple Masters degrees in International Economic Relations from the University of Lagos, Shipping Economics/Finance and International Trade from CASS Business School, and a Ph.D. degree in Policy Analysis from the University of Ibadan. Asoluka is a respected management, development, and legislative strategy consultant (FIMC), who has played very important roles in various sectors of the Nigerian economy and politics. He is Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nipal Consulting Network, a multidisciplinary firm, which has successfully handled significant assignments for clients, including Federal and State Governments/Agencies, National Assemblies/States’ legislative Assemblies and multilateral/non-governmental institutions within and outside Nigeria.

Dr. Asoluka has written, edited, and published many books including Compilation of Nigerian Maritime Laws in two volumes (2003), and has received numerous awards, recognitions and traditional titles.

Asoluka, who was President of Aka Ikenga the Igbo Think Tank, co-chairman of South East/South-South Professionals (SESSP) as well as Chairman/member of Ohanaeze Election Committee for the 2012 and 2016 elections consecutively.

CHIDI OSUAGWU

A lecturer with the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Osuagwu understands the theory and history behind unity of purpose of the Igbo man. He has also had an experience of the group when he reigned as the head of the Imo State chapter from 2007 to 2009. He is vying for the post of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, because, according to him, he is determined to restore Ndigbo to its rightful position in Nigeria.

Osugwu had splendid academic stints with Indiana State University, Youngstown State University (1978), University of Texas (1978 – 1979), and University of Port Harcourt (1993), and graduated with experiences in branches of Biochemistry, Chemistry, Medical Chemistry. he has been a lecturer with FUTO since 1978 – talk of consistency. `.

he believes that what the Igbo needed at the moment was a leadership anchored on great antecedents, proven ability and deep insight and understanding of their true nature, which he can provide.

Part of his primary goal is to unite all in the greater Igbo family, where there will be peace, freedom, justice and mutual respect.

Osuagwu said his administration will be grassroots oriented, adding that he will seek for an arrangement that will ensure the security and progress of the people.

GODDY UWAZURUIKE

A product of the Imo State University, Uwazuruike, who had his secondary education at Immaculate Conception Seminary Ahiaeke Umuahia from 1971 to 1975 also the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus where he studied Law. He is the General Secretary of Aka Ikenga since 2002.

He is presently the Principal Partner at Uwazuruike and Associates. He has also acquired career experiences working SKARPUT Nig Ltd, Kaygee Communications, and Multitrust Services.

The Ohanaeze is coming at a time when the Igbo nation is so polarised in political sagacity, ideology and creed. Which a cross section profess the return of Biafra, some others would not hear of it. At the moment, the five states that make up the region, is governed by three political parties; a clear example that the brothers on’t see eye to eye. It is believed that the forthcoming election, if well managed will brought about a new dawn in the Igbo socio-political architecture, even as the 2023 Presidential Election draws speedily near.

