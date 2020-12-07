There Are No Protests, Gathering at Lekki Tollgate – Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked rumours making the rounds of a protest staged at the Lekki toll plaza and around Lagos State.

In a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Command reiterated that a video suggesting that a protest was stage at the venue is fake, and should be disregarded.

Hes said the originators of the video primarily intended to create tension and destabilize the security network of the state , and urged the public to remain calm, and to go about their businesses without fear.

The statement in details:

The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video of a protest at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos State, purported to have been staged today 7th December, 2020.

The Command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state. The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent Endsars protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October, 2020.

The command therefore urges the general public to regard the video as baseless and mischievous. The command also wishes to appeal to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as the police is prepared to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to break down of law and order in the state.

