Ooni of Ife’s Wife Delivers Baby Boy

The royal household of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The elated king took to his official Instagram account to break the good news where he also stated that both mother and child are well.

According to him  “To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

