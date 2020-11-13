StarTimes GO Super Sales Carnival Goes Live November 15

As Nigerians grapple with the rising cost of household items, StarTimes GO has launched its maiden Super Sales Carnival which gives customers the chance to get various products at incredibly low prices.

Starting from November 15 to Christmas day, shoppers will enjoy a massive discount on selected household products ranging from TV, blender, bags and lamps, among others.

During the super sales carnival window, there will be two days of bigger discount on Nov 27th for Black Friday and December 12 for Christmas Shopping.

The super sales carnival will hold daily on StarTimes GO TV Channel 002 and on Facebook @StarTimesGO

Speaking on this the initiative, Viki Liu, Brand Manager, StarTimes GO said, “having test-run the launch of StarTimes GO, the first integrated e-shopping television channel, we got positive feedback on how it has enriched e-shopping experience with a rich category of products available on the e-shopping platform.

“We are taking a step further to make shoppers save big during the festive season via our Super Sales Carnival. From 15th November, every product on the StarTimes GO channel and facebook.com/startimesgo will be sold on discount. The products are sourced directly from local and foreign brands and will be sold at incredibly low prices and promptly delivered at your doorstep. Placing an order is simple. Buyers who see their choice item on StarTimes GO Channel or Facebook platform can call 01-465-8888 to place their order” Viki said.

Launched this year, StarTimes GO became a lifesaver for many families during the pandemic. StarTimes GO made e-commerce convenient and valuable by offering great deals on electronic and daily life products,

StarTimes GO offers high-quality items of great design, quality, and price. The platform provides top experience in TV shopping, Online shopping and Phone-call shopping.

