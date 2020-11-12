Headline

Breaking News: Great African, President JJ Rawlings Is Dead

Editor 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

By Michael Effiong

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and founder of National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has passed on at age 73

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Multiple  sources close to the family of the former President has confirmed to THE BOSS that he was ill and was admitted at popular Korle Bu Hospital in Accra.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020. Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101

MORE DETAILS LATER

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

Supreme Court Upholds Court Of Appeal Judgment On Rivers APC Primaries

February 8, 2019

Ilorin Amusement Park: Toyin Saraki’s Lawyers Warn Kwara Govt, APC, Others Over Libel

August 18, 2019

Senate Releases Statement on Attack As Reps Express Solidarity

April 18, 2018

APC’s NEC Challenges Buhari: “His Opinion Personal, It Doesn’t Change Anything”

March 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: