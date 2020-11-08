I’m Not Involved in Freezing Accounts of #EndSARS Protesters – Aondoakaa

By Eric Elezuo

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, has denied any involvement in the freezing of the accounts of some of the #EndSARS protesters, saying those accusing him of receiving brief from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to carry out the act, are only interested in blackmailing him and pursue perceived long term vendetta.

Responding to the allegation by an online medium (not The Boss), the Head of Chambers, Mr Abdul Ter Kohok Esq, stated categorically that “CBN did not brief Micheal Kaase Aondoakaa SAN, to freeze the accounts of #EndSARS members.”

He challenged the online news media to produce documentary evidence to prove that Aondoakaa was actually involved in the freezing of the #EndSARS protesters’ accounts through a CBN brief, saying that there is no way the apex bank can engage the lawyer verbally.

Kohok informed however, that every document regarding the case, is available for public viewing to ascertain the fact.

“All the documents filed at Federal High Court, Abuja in respect of the case are public documents which can be verified or obtained,” he said.

He reiterated that Aondoakaa could have done as he was accused as he was not in a position to know the identity and membership of the protesters.

“Secondly, he is not in a position to know the membership of endsars because he never received any instructions from CBN relating to endsars members,” he said.

He warned the news media to desist from accusing the former Minister, or produce the evidence that prove he received a brief to freeze the said accounts

“Produce a copy of CBN instructions to Chief Michael Aondoakaa SAN to prove to the general public that he was instructed to freeze ENDSARS accounts,” Kahol added.

