World Exclusive: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Appears on Instagram Live with Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

The influential leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), MAZI NNAMDI KANU, will on Thursday, October 29, 2020 feature on Dele Momodu’s Instagram Live interview session.

The man, who is known as Supreme Leader by his diligent and passionate followers, has been known to have several brushes with the Federal Government of Nigeria as a result of his clamour for a sovereign state of Biafra.

Mazi Kanu, in September 2017, escaped from his hometown, Afaraukwu in Umuahia after the Nigerian Army, through Operation Python Dance, invaded his home. He was observing his bail when the invasion and subsequent escape occurred. No one, till today can tell how he escaped. He was first spotted in Israel, observing a prayer, many months after permutations on his whereabouts trended on cyberspace.

Kanu is the first person to release the theory of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death after his prolonged illness, adding that the person Nigerians know as President today is one Jibril from Sudan. The theory has since gained ground though the government of Nigeria has denied everything.

Known to have jumped bail, Kanu is wanted by the Nigerian government. He therefore, missed the burial ceremonies of his mother and father, who died while he was in hiding.

Thursday nights interview will afford Nigerians first-hand opportunity to hear from the self acclaimed leader of Ndigbo as a lot of propaganda has both in the past and recently been credited to him.

Nnamdi Kanu is also known to operate Radio Biafra, which location is currently unknown, from where he communicates with his followers.

