Adeboye, RCCG Support #EndSARS Protest

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has endorsed the protest against police brutality.

For a week now, young persons across the country have taken to the streets to demand an end to harassment by security operatives, particularly the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), which has been dissolved.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Adeboye wrote: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality!#EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

The church later issued a statement where it aligned with the position of Adeboye on police brutality.

In the statement signed by Johnson Odesola, RCCG’s assistant general overseer (administration and personnel), the church said many lives have been wasted through “unnecessary brutality and wrong application of force”.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has identified with Nigerians presently protesting against police brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them,” the statement read.

“The Church declared its understanding and appreciation of the concerns and grievances of the youths and the generality of Nigerians and called for an immediate end to police brutality in the country.

“While noting the constitutional responsibility of the Police to maintain law and order, the Church emphasized the need for the Police to constantly align their strategies with the needs of the people.

