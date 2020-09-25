Just In: Ekiti APC Suspends Gov Fayemi for Anti Party Activities

By Eric Elezuo

A group, Ekiti APC Executive Committee, has suspended the governor of Ekiti State, who also is the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, for alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension order is contained in a statement signed by representatives of executive committee led by Senator Tony Adeniyi, who represented Ekiti South in the Senate between 2011 and 2015.

The group among other allegations accused Governor Fayemi of helping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defeat the APC in the just concluded Edo governorship election.

It also hinted that Fayemi hosted a ‘PDP bigwig’, Femi Fani-Kayode prior to the Edo election, noting that Fani-Kayode has been attacking President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC generally.

The statement also said that the Paul Omotosho led faction of the APC Executive Committee has been declared illegal while Senator Tony Adeniyi will function as the Acting chairman of the party in the state.

Recall that a few days ago, the state APC suspended Mr Babatunde Ojudu, Oyetunde Ojo and nine others from the party.

See detailed statement:

