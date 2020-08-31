Ghana Replies FG, Says Differences Can Be Resolved Diplomatically, Denies $1m Fee

The government of Ghana has said that recent differences between her and the Federal Republic of Nigeria can be resolved diplomatically.

In a statement on Sunday, Kojo Nkrumah, Ghanaian Minister of Information, said Ghana will work with the Federal government to address the allegations of ill-treatment of Nigerians in Ghana.

He was reacting to a statement Lai Mohammed, minister of information, issued on Friday.

Mohammed had said Nigeria would no longer tolerate the harassment of its citizens based in the west African country.

Earlier in the month, Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops.

The incident happened two months after a building in the Nigerian mission in Ghana was demolished.

In his statement, Mohammed listed both incidents, saying Nigerians deserve better treatment in Ghana.

But in his response, Nkrumah said it is on record that Nigeria has taken a number of steps “which have gravely affected other countries in the region”.

“These include the closure of Nigeria’s Seme Krake border from August 2019 to date and the issuance of executive orders by Nigeria’s Presidency, preventing foreigners from getting jobs which Nigerians can do, to mention a few,” he said.

“Ghana and other West African countries continue to believe redress to even actions like these can be sought, diplomatically, without resort to media statements and related activities that have the potential to aggravate further the situation.

“The aforementioned notwithstanding, the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who values very much his excellent relations with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, will engage President Buhari with a view to develop immediately a framework for validating claims of ill treatment of citizens of either country, and ensure citizens enjoy the full exercise of their rights, while respecting the sovereignty and laws of both countries.

“Ghana and Nigeria, as they have been doing, must continue to work together for a successful West Africa.”

On the demolition of a part Nigeria’s mission in Ghana, the minister said the federal government failed to complete the documentation process after paying for the land in 2000.

“The High Commission failed to acquire the Lease and Land Title Certificate, which constitute documentation for the said property, as well as a building permit for construction,” he said.

“In Ghana, land is owned not only by the government, but also by stools and families.”

On the closure of shops of Nigerian traders, Nkrumah said the claim that the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) has increased the fee for registration to $1 million is false.

