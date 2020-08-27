Headline

AfDB Re-Elects Akinwunmi Adesina As President

Eric 1 day ago
0 10 Less than a minute

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has been re-elected as the President is institution.

Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the Bank at the ongoing AfDB’s virtual annual meeting in Abidjan on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the development while congratulating Adesina on her Twitter page.

Onochie wrote, “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.

Eric

Related Articles

Peace Forum: Buhari Departs Abuja for France

November 9, 2018

Resign, Get Out of Office, Oyedepo Blasts Buhari

July 24, 2018

Nigeria: Sure Steady Steps to Poverty

June 30, 2018

Just In: Buhari Appoints Acting IGP

January 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: