AfDB Re-Elects Akinwunmi Adesina As President

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has been re-elected as the President is institution.

Adesina was re-elected by the Board of Governors of the Bank at the ongoing AfDB’s virtual annual meeting in Abidjan on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the development while congratulating Adesina on her Twitter page.

Onochie wrote, “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...