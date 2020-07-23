News

Arotile’s Burial Ceremonies Begin As Body Arrives Military Cemetery

The remains of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile have arrived at the military cemetery on Airport Road as the funeral rites commenced.

An ambulance belonging to the Nigerian Air Force with registration number AF 442, brought in the body.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Abubakar Sadique, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, the House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla and the family members of the deceased have also arrived at the cemetery.

