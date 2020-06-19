Ibidunni Ighodalo (1980 – 2020): Exit of a Beautiful Soul

By Eric Elezuo

If it were possible, the world would pray for a reversal of the hands of the clock, and probably skip Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the bargain. That was the day Mrs Ibudunni Ituah Ighodalo; Founder Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, CEO, Elizabeth R and most importantly, the amiable wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House fame died. Today, the curtains fall on the life that would have been 40 years in about one month.

Today, at the Ebony Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos, the earth will open its mouth and swallow a beautiful soul, fondly called Ibidun, leaving the world mourning and asking God, why?

According to Pastor Ighodalo, who has been fronting unusual human strength in the last seven days, a call, which around 2am in the morning of Sunday, practically shattered his life. He was struggling very hard to be a superman, but the obvious strains of a painful hurt was playing not only on his face, but revolting across his entire body. He had to be strong. He had to practice what he preaches. He had to conclude conducting the funeral service he was at; and on a day his beloved wife passed away.

“A lot of you know that I really shouldn’t be here. At 2 o’ clock this morning, I received a call that shattered my life… Life is a deep mystery, there’s no human being, no matter how wise they are who can say they understand life… Let us accept the mystery of life. We don’t have any control of most things in life…” he lamented, drawing a lot of tears from the crowd.

A former beauty queen and born in July, 1980, Ibidunni married Pastor Ighodalo against all odds. There’s was a marriage ordained from heaven as many have volunteered. Ighodalo reportedly had to drop membership of the Redeemed Church to marry his heartthrob, who, at that time he couldn’t do without. He had reportedly had a horrible marriage before coming across Ibidunni, and like star crossed lovers, they became inseparable. The church will not hear of it as they believe only death or infidelity could permit remarriage. Ituah moved on and had his way. It was not a mistake as Ibidunni proved to be God-sent. Those whose know the couple have testified that the two were made for each other. They lived together in bliss for 13 years.

But all that came to a terrible when on Sunday, Ibidunni passed away while undergoing a humanitarian service in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She had been moving from state to state to establish isolation centres to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to the family.

Ibidunni, it is reported, has not been lucky with having children, but that has not deterred her from from giving complete assistance to other women who were in the same shoes with her. Though she had tried for about 11 times without success, she did look back and rendering assistance to others, saying that the fact it did not work on her, does not mean it wouldn’t work on others. She devoted her time and money to continue to put smiles on the faces of couples, and removing the stigma that comes with inability to have babies in the society. Ibidunni however, proved that she was not utterly barren when one of her IVF efforts paid off, but she had a miscarriage at three months.

Speaking with Arise TV during an interview, she described the experience as traumatic.

“The last one I did worked. I had a set of twins but I had a miscarriage at three months. That was very traumatic, it’s one thing to not get pregnant and it’s another thing to eventually get pregnant, and you lose it.”

The bitterest part of Ibidunni’s death is not just that she would have been 40 in July, but she had purposed to pay for 40 women to undergo In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment to enable them have babies. The cost of the test and its treatment were calculated at N6 million each. That was the kind of woman she was; completely selfless.

In one of the last text messages she shared with bosom friend, TY Bello, who is a musician-cum-photographer, Ibidunni wrote:

Sweetie, it’s my 40th next month, And I want to help 40 couples to have their babies… That’s all I want. No party. No surprise. Nothing. I just want to make 40 homes happy

The two, though met during their university days, were brought together by infertility, and the quest to find babies through IVF.

Ibidunni was not just the co-pastor of Trinity House church in Lagos, Nigeria, with husband Ituah Ighodalo, or the Chief Executive Officer of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, she also ran an elite luxury events services Elizabeth R, a leading event management company, and above all, a selfless humanitarian.

Since Sunday when the news of her passing became public knowledge, their Osborne Estate, Ikoyi home, has been a beehive of activities with top personalities, industrialists, religious leaders and many more dropping by to offer their condolences. In fact, there has been an outpouring of genuine grief on social media frrom all and sundry. Each expressing how the young woman affected and touched their life. Among many personalities that have stopped by are Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman, Ovation Group, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi among others. President Muhamadu Buhari was not left out as he also sent his message of condolence to the family through his media aide.

On Wednesday, Trinity House organised a service of songs to herald her burial It was more like a night of psalms and hymns where her daughter, Keke, dressed in a white lovely dress with a beautiful butterfly ribbon on her ponytail hair wowed the audience as she performed a version of Tim Godfrey’s and Travis Green’s popular song, Nara.

There was a walk held in honour the following day, followed by virtual service while a service of songs was again held on Friday at the Ebony Garden, Ikoyi. As the woman, who has been various described as a metaphor for giving and kindness is finally to rest, her legacy of selfless existence is expected to continue. Rest in peace beautiful soul!

