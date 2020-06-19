Ibidunni Ighodalo (1980 – 2020): Exit of a Beautiful Soul
By Eric Elezuo
A legend is gone, tears are flowing
Your loved ones are weeping
Ibidun, we didn’t want you to leave
I wish I could invite you for a sumptuous meal
We never thought we would sing a dirge so soon – Tope Alabi
If it were possible, the world would pray for a reversal of the hands of the clock, and probably skip Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the bargain. That was the day Mrs Ibudunni Ituah Ighodalo; Founder Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, CEO, Elizabeth R and most importantly, the amiable wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House fame died. Today, the curtains fall on the life that would have been 40 years in about one month.
Today, at the Ebony Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos, the earth will open its mouth and swallow a beautiful soul, fondly called Ibidun, leaving the world mourning and asking God, why?
According to Pastor Ighodalo, who has been fronting unusual human strength in the last seven days, a call, which around 2am in the morning of Sunday, practically shattered his life. He was struggling very hard to be a superman, but the obvious strains of a painful hurt was playing not only on his face, but revolting across his entire body. He had to be strong. He had to practice what he preaches. He had to conclude conducting the funeral service he was at; and on a day his beloved wife passed away.
There was a walk held in honour the following day, followed by virtual service while a service of songs was again held on Friday at the Ebony Garden, Ikoyi.
As the woman, who has been various described as a metaphor for giving and kindness is finally to rest, her legacy of selfless existence is expected to continue.
Rest in peace beautiful soul!