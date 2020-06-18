Featured

US Breaks Silence on Brazen Killings of Civilians in Nigeria, Calls for Improve Security

Eric 1 day ago
0 7 Less than a minute

The US government has reacted to the killings in Nigeria, calling on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in terms of security.

Killings by armed groups such as bandits and Boko Haram have triggered protests in the north where the unfortunate incidents have been happening.

In a statement released early on Thursday, the US expressed regrets over the rising attacks in the country.

“We condemn the recent  senseless and  brazen killings of civilians  in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected  ISIS West Africa  militants launched multiple attacks in  Borno  State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly,” the statement read.

“On June 9, unidentified armed  bandits  attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens. These horrific crimes follow the  shooting  of a  pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians  on June  5  in  the course of intercommunal violence in  Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have  lost their lives  in Nigeria in recent years to  violent  attacks  by  terrorist groups  or  criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs.  The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable,  and protect civilians.”

Eric

Related Articles

One Nigerian on Board Crashed Ethiopian Airlines

March 10, 2019

UN Human Rights Expert Raises Alarm on Threat to Nigeria’s Judicial Independence

February 11, 2019

Sule Lamido Labels Buhari-led APC Govt as Evil, Visionless

July 27, 2018

Why I Visited Ekweremadu – Atiku

November 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: