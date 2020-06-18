US Breaks Silence on Brazen Killings of Civilians in Nigeria, Calls for Improve Security

The US government has reacted to the killings in Nigeria, calling on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in terms of security.

Killings by armed groups such as bandits and Boko Haram have triggered protests in the north where the unfortunate incidents have been happening.

In a statement released early on Thursday, the US expressed regrets over the rising attacks in the country.

“We condemn the recent senseless and brazen killings of civilians in northern Nigeria. In recent weeks, suspected ISIS West Africa militants launched multiple attacks in Borno State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly,” the statement read.

“On June 9, unidentified armed bandits attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens. These horrific crimes follow the shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians on June 5 in the course of intercommunal violence in Taraba State.

“Tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives in Nigeria in recent years to violent attacks by terrorist groups or criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs. The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable, and protect civilians.”

Like this: Like Loading...