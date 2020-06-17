Another APC Faction Produces Another National Chairman

The last is yet to be heard of the crisis rocking the All progressives Congress (APC) as 15 members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party have appointed Hilliard Eta as acting national chairman of the party.

Eta, who is the APC’s National Vice-Chairman South-South, at a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, explained that his appointment was in tandem with the constitution of the party.

TheCross Rivers state born chieftain of the party acknowledged that Senator Abiola Ajimobi who ought to have taken the place of the suspended chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was unavoidably absent for now to oversee the affairs of the party.

Eta was flanked by 10 NWC members and declared that the seat of the Deputy national secretary of the party occupied by Victor Giadom as vacant on the basis that he had since resigned his membership of the NWC prior to the 2019 general elections to contest elections in Rivers state.