Obaseki: PDP Postpones Edo Gov’ship Primary

Eric 1 min ago
The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed its Edo State governorship primary to June 23 and 24.

The election was earlier scheduled to hold on 19th and 20th of June, 2020.

The postponement was to allow Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who just defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress to take part in the process.

Obaseki, who has had a running battle with embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was disqualified by the party over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

Prior to his disqualification, the Edo governor had opened discussion with the PDP on the possibility of contesting the forthcoming gubernatorial election on the platform of the opposition party.

“We have postponed our primary in Edo, till June the 23rd,” National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

Saharareporters

Eric

