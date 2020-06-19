Featured

Nigeria Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Infections with 745 Cases

Eric 3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19  infections with 745 new cases

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State had the highest number of infections for the day with 280 cases and is followed by Oyo and Ebonyi states with 103 and 72 cases respectively.

The health agency said other states with infections for the day include:  FCT (60); Imo (46); Edo (34); Delta (33); Rivers (25); Kaduna (23); Ondo (16); Katsina (12); Kano (10); Bauchi (8); and Borno (7).

Others are  Kwara (5); Gombe (4); Sokoto (2); Enugu (2); Yobe (1) Osun (1); Nasarawa (1).

A further breakdown of the figures showed that the West African country now has 18,480 cases of the virus with 6307 persons discharged.

Of the number of recorded cases, 475 people have been discharged, according to the data from the NCDC.

Eric

Related Articles

Minister Gives NCC Deadline to Address Illegal Data Deductions, Review Price

November 6, 2019

Police Dismiss 121 Officers for Absconding from Deployment against Boko Haram

December 28, 2018

Liberia Sets May 15 for Reopening of Churches, Mosques

May 11, 2020

No Case of Coronavirus in Lagos, Officials Confirm

February 3, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: