Nigeria Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Infections with 745 Cases

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 infections with 745 new cases.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Lagos State had the highest number of infections for the day with 280 cases and is followed by Oyo and Ebonyi states with 103 and 72 cases respectively.

The health agency said other states with infections for the day include: FCT (60); Imo (46); Edo (34); Delta (33); Rivers (25); Kaduna (23); Ondo (16); Katsina (12); Kano (10); Bauchi (8); and Borno (7).

Others are Kwara (5); Gombe (4); Sokoto (2); Enugu (2); Yobe (1) Osun (1); Nasarawa (1).

A further breakdown of the figures showed that the West African country now has 18,480 cases of the virus with 6307 persons discharged.

Of the number of recorded cases, 475 people have been discharged, according to the data from the NCDC.

