Crack in APC As Victor Gaidom Declares Self National Chairman

Victor Gaidom has announced himself as the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Before announcing himself as the acting chairman, Gaidam was the acting national secretary of the APC.

Gaidom announcement is coming a few hours after the APC announced Abiola Ajimobi as the acting National Chairman following the decision of the Appeal Court to uphold the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC.

The crisis in the APC worsened on Tuesday when the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman.

But earlier on the same day, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, announced his resignation from the APC, citing the party’s decision to disqualify him from participating in the June 22 governorship primary as his reason.

In a unanimous judgment of a three-man panel led by Justice Eunice Onyemanam, the Court of Appeal affirmed the earlier March 4, 2020 order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, suspending Oshiomhole and barring him from continuing to parade himself as the national chairman of the party.

