Ibidunni Wished to Pay N6m IVF Fee for 40 Women to Celebrate 40th Birthday, Says Husband, Ituah Ighodalo

By Eric Elezuo

Senior Pastor, Trinity House, Victoria Island, Ituah Ighodalo on Tuesday told guests that his wife, Ibidunni, had wished to bless 40 Women by paying for their IVF treatment to mark her forthcoming 40th birthday.

Speaking in an emotion laden voice, Ighodalo told the pensive crowd that his wife’s desire had always been how to put smiles on the faces of people, especially women.

So I was not surprised when a few days ago, I had asked what she wants her birthday to look like, and she mentioned that she wished to pay for 40 Women to access IVF treatment.

The cost for each person is N6 million, and she said she would do it by the grace of God.

Mrs Ighodalo, who runs Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation died in the early hours of Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Below is a copy of one the couple’s last conversations

