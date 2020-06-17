Headline

Ajimobi Is Our National Chairman, Not Giadom – APC Affirms

Eric 1 day ago
0 22 Less than a minute

In a new twist to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, the party’s National Working Committee has ratified Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman.

It also disowned Victor Giadom, insisting that his membership of the NWC ceased when he resigned to contest the Deputy Governorship position in Rivers State.

The APC National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, who addressed the media soon after Giadom left the party Secretariat, said preparations for the Edo Governorship primary was on course.

Eric

Related Articles

Nigeria’s Economy Sliding Downwards- World Bank

April 9, 2019

Why I Resigned As Lawan’s Assistant- Onemola

June 23, 2019

FG Orders Closure of all Land Borders

February 21, 2019

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Now 4,787 with 147 New Infections

May 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: