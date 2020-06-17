Just In: Victor Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Screening Exercise

Victor Giadom, who says he’s now the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the cancellation of the Governorship screening exercise which disqualified Godwin Obaseki

He further asked aspirants to reappear for a fresh exercise.

Giadom declared himself chairman inspite of the NWC which has announced Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman was upheld by the Appeal Court.

