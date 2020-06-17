Featured

Just In: Victor Giadom Cancels Edo Governorship Screening Exercise

Eric 2 days ago
0 23 Less than a minute

Victor Giadom, who says he’s now the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the cancellation of the Governorship screening exercise which disqualified Godwin Obaseki

He further asked aspirants to reappear for a fresh exercise.

Giadom declared himself chairman inspite of the NWC which has announced Abiola Ajimobi as the Acting Chairman after the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman was upheld by the Appeal Court.

 

Eric

Related Articles

CUSNN Endorses Atiku Abubakar for President

February 14, 2019

Why Nigerians Must Reconcile and Return to the Spirit of June 12 – Dele Momodu

June 17, 2018

Zimbabwe Opposition Rejects ‘Fake’ Mnangagwa Victory

August 3, 2018

APC Kicks off Presidential Campaign in Akwa Ibom Today

December 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: