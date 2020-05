Nigeria Records 276 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 8,344

Nigeria has recorded 276 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 8,344.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Tuesday.

276 new cases of #COVID-19;

Lagos-161

Rivers-36

Edo-27

Kaduna-19

Nasarawa-10

Oyo-6

Kano-4

Delta-3

Ebonyi-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

Ondo-1

Borno-1

Abia-1

Bauchi-1

8344 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2385

Deaths: 249

