COVID-19: My Wife and I Test Negative But Two of My Aides Test Positive – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said his late Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, died from COVID-19 complications.

He explained that another aide, who also tested positive after the death of Raheem, had been isolated in accordance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Tinubu said he and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, however, tested negative for the virus.

The former Lagos governor, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, warned Nigerians never to take the coronavirus for granted.

Like this: Like Loading...